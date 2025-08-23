Escape from Tarkov is officially releasing after years of early access

Escape from Tarkov is finally getting a full release after eight years of Early Access limbo. Battlestate Games annoucement regarding the game's full release came on August 22, 2025, along with a brand new reveal trailer. The game was first released in an open beta state in 2017 and has since grown into a fan-favorite. Escape from Tarkov will be released on November 15, 2025.

Ad

This article will go over the news shared by Battlestate Games.

Escape from Tarkov to get a full release in November 2025

Escape from Tarkov popularized extraction shooters, even considered a pioneer of the genre by many. The game went into development in 2012 and was released in its open beta/early access state in 2017. Since then, it has received over 400 updates. There have been meta shifts and even hosted events.

Ad

Trending

Escape from Tarkov @tarkov Battlestate Games team is pleased to announce that the release of the studio's flagship shooter, Escape from Tarkov, will take place on November 15 2025. The beta testing phase for Escape from Tarkov began on July 28 2017, and more than 400 updates have been released since then. ​ More info: https://escapefromtarkov.com/news/id/352

Ad

Now, the text-based game Targrad Tales, which also began as an event, became a part of the game's official release announcement following Patch 0.16.9. Escape from Tarkov 1.0 will be released on November 15, 2025.

The reveal trailer of the game's release date did not show any new gameplay footage or in-game changes. Rather, it showed live-action footage of Escape from Tarkov Game Director, Nikita Buyanov, editing and entering code into his computer while soldiers potentially approach his door.

Ad

Currently, the game's platform releases are unknown; fans may also expect a Steam release date soon.

Read more gaming-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.