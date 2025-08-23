Marvel Rivals dev addresses EOMM and explains matchmaking

The Marvel Rivals development team recently addressed players about the current state of the game. In a recent post on the official Marvel Rivals X account, lead combat designer Zhiyong shared his insights on topics like matchmaking and EOMM. The developer also showcased 18 minutes of footage that briefly discussed the metrics of the ranking system. The post was likely made in response to the player feedback NetEase games received during Season 3.5.This article examines the topics discussed by the Marvel Rivals developers, focusing on their perspective on the ranking and matchmaking system.Marvel Rivals developer provides insights on EOMM and matchmaking systemMarvel Rivals developer Zhiyong addressed player concerns about ranking and matchmaking. He explained how these mechanics work in the game and what steps are being taken to improve their current state. According to Zhiyong, after finding a match, the game allocates players and teams based on their competitive scores and composition. However, exceptions arise due to outliers or high-level players who are placed against newer players in some instances.Also read: How to get Blade Polarity Edge skin in Marvel RivalsIn team matchmaking, players are likely to be matched against small teams, such as three-player groups. Marvel Rivals aims to pair a three-player team with another party of the same size. However, if no suitable match within the acceptable skill range is found, the system may create a team with a 3-1-1-1 composition. In this case, the competitive scores of solo-queue players significantly influence team assignments.Ranked matchmaking is designed in a way that EOMM agents or high-skilled players can quickly progress to higher ranks. While they do present a problem by creating unbalanced matches, ranking them higher is the best way to mitigate the skill gap. According to the developer, Marvel Rivals will no longer follow the role-based matchmaking system. From Season 3.5, the game will temporarily restrict four or six-player teams from matchmaking in higher ranks.Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 4 release dateDoes Marvel Rivals use EOMM?Does Marvel Rivals feature EOMM? (Image via NetEase Games)Lead combat developer Zhiyong clarified that Marvel Rivals does not use Engagement Optimized Matchmaking (EOMM). This statement was made in response to community remarks, where many players expressed dissatisfaction with unbalanced matches. The developer explained the reason for this, saying that factors like teamwork and coordination determine the outcome of the match.Unlike other arena hero shooters, Marvel Rivals doesn't lock roles, which, according to the developer, can stop players from playing to their full potential. Additionally, the developers have planned to introduce more Strategists and Vanguards in the future, allowing for more diverse roles.Also read: Best character bans in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5Check out our other articles:Marvel Rivals Hela guide: Abilities, how to play, and moreAll hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 updateMarvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notesMarvel RIvals season 3.5 roadmap: Everything we know