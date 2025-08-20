Escape from Tarkov patch 0.16.9.0: PvE mode sync, BattlePass changes, Character wipes, and more

The Escape from Tarkov patch 0.16.9.0 has gone live for all regions on August 20, 2025. The latest update brings forth some major changes, starting with the introduction of PvE mode synchronization between EFT: Arena and EFT PvE. Alongside that, the developers have incorporated bug fixes and an assortment of AI updates to the title.In this article, we will explore everything that has been changed and updated with the Escape from Tarkov patch 0.16.9.0. Read below to know more. All changes with Escape from Tarkov patch 0.16.9.0PvE mode synchronizationAdded synchronization between Escape from Tarkov: Arena and Escape from Tarkov PvE mode.The main feature of this synchronization is that it only works one-way (excluding regular tasks), meaning the progress in EFT: Arena syncs with PvE mode, but not the other way around.Trader RefAdded Ref to PvE mode with his related tasks and trade offers;Arena's task lines in PvP &amp; PvE modes now contain a special label indicating the game mode;These tasks can be completed simultaneously in both modes.Item transferAdded the ability to transfer currency (Roubles, GP coins, Lega Medals) and loot crates to PvE mode;Items and currency from PvE mode cannot be transferred to EFT: Arena;Item transfer game mode selection option is available at Ref’s services tab;Item transfer between Arena and PvP mode remain unchanged;Item transfer limits are separated between the two EFT game modes, not affecting each other.Tactical clothingObtaining clothing in EFT: Arena unlocks it in both PvP and PvE mode;Obtaining clothing in PvP mode unlocks it only in EFT: Arena;Obtaining clothing in PvE mode does not unlock it in PvP mode and EFT: Arena.BattlePassEarning rewards in BattlePass now also unlocks them in PvE mode;The already earned BattlePass rewards, including trade offers and clothing, are also unlocked in PvE mode.Read more: Escape from Tarkov downtime today (August 20, 2025): When will servers come back online?In-game tasksAfter completing tasks in EFT: Arena, you receive rewards into your in-game stash and can transfer them to either PvP or PvE mode.Trader standingTrader standing increase from EFT: Arena transfers into both PvE and PvP mode:Completing tasks in PvE mode gives trader standing only in PvE mode;Completing tasks in PvP mode gives trader standing both in PvP mode and EFT: Arena.Note: Trader standing in EFT: Arena and PvE mode may differ due to PvE trader standing not transferring to EFT: Arena.Character experience, skills, and weapon masteryExperience, skills and mastery leveled in EFT: Arena transfers it to both PvE and PvP mode:Gaining experience in PvE mode does not transfer it elsewhere;Gaining experience in PvP mode also transfers it to EFT: Arena.Note: Experience, skills and mastery in EFT: Arena and PvE mode may differ due to PvE experience not transferring to EFT: Arena.Character wipesIn the event of a character wipe (global, personal, or Prestige) in PvP or EFT: Arena, only PvP and EFT: Arena progress will be reset:Progress in tasks related to PvE mode and EFT: Arena will not be reset.If you perform a character wipe in PvE mode, your progress will be reset only in PvE mode:Progress in tasks related to PvP mode and EFT: Arena will not be reset;Progress in tasks related to PvE mode and EFT: Arena will be reset.Check out: Escape from Tarkov patch notes 0.16.8.0: Hardcore Wipe, character customization, and moreAI:Readjusted the general AI detection system;Readjusted the AI detection system through smoke;Improved the AI enemy detection system;Improved the AI looting patterns;Improved the AI grenade launcher aiming system;Improved the AI detection system when the AI is hiding in vegetation;Several Boss behavior fixes;Fixed the situations when an AI would drop their NVG to the player;Fixed the specific situations when the cultists would stop shooting the player;Fixed the issue with AI PMCs not patrolling the territory on Factory;Fixed the several situations when Rogues would fire the stationary AGS-17 outside their detection sector;Fixed the situations when bots were spawning in front of players;Fixed the situations when a bot group would summon an ally next to the player.AudioFixed the incorrect volume of certain sounds;Removed the M67 grenade fuze ignite sound;Fixed several issues with sound occlusion on Streets of Tarkov and Customs;Added noise cancelling and microphone sensitivity options for voice chat;Fixed the issues with short clicks and sound artifacts when using VoIP;Fixed the issue with players still hearing VoIP after disabling it in the settings;Added the ability to quick-swap microphones to use in VoIP;Now, if the user encounters a microphone error, they can enable/disable voice chat to receive incoming voice streams;Added the ability to adjust VoIP volume.QoLChanged the surgical kit auto-use priority to legs.Balancing changesNew balancing changes to the Hardcore Wipe mechanics:Returned access to the Flea Market at level 35 with the ability to place one Found in Raid item at a time;Reverted the trader prices to the values before the Hardcore Wipe;Reverted the Scav cooldown to the values before the Hardcore Wipe;Returned the missing trade offers at Therapist Loyalty Level 4;Returned the ability to insure items at Prapor and Therapist, and disabled insurance at Fence.FixesFixed numerous visual issues, incorrect culling, object ballistics, decals, and lighting across all locations;Fixed the ability to use gestures while jumping to gain an advantage;Fixed the character behavior when attempting to equip a grenade while using the bipod;Fixed the in-raid compass interaction;Fixed the incorrect Glock 18C recoil when shooting in small bursts;Fixed the ability to add incompatible attachments on an equipped weapon;Fixed the issue with max level skills not leveling correctly after using a stimulant;Fixed several visual issues with Hideout zones;Fixed the Ammo used and Overall accuracy statistics during local PvE raids;Fixed the RShG-2 explosion visuals in thermal optics;Fixed the ability to equip regular and helmet-mounted headsets at the same time;Fixed the cause of Error 228 when auto-sorting stash in certain cases.That's everything that you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov patch 0.16.9.0. 