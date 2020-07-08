ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile: Grand finals playoffs Day 1 points table

The first day of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile grand finals playoffs saw some riveting action.

Underdogs Initiative Esports grabbed the chicken dinner with 11 kills and 31 points, and lead the table.

The ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile grand finals playoffs kicked off today, and will continue for three days, concluding on 10th July. Today's game was an exciting one between fan favourites and underdogs.

Day 1 of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile grand finals playoffs saw action in Erangel, with rising talents Initiative Esports grabbing the chicken dinner with 11 kills in the match. With a total of 31 points, IE held first place in the points table at the end of the day.

ELXR Athena gave fierce competition to Initiative, but had to be content with second position with nine kill points. Revenge Esports and Orange Rock were placed third and fourth with 15 and 14 total points, respectively. Team Celtz, despite ending up in fifth place, had the third-highest kill points overall.

Fan favourites such as Fnatic, Powerhouse & Team Tamilas disappointed their fans with a lousy first day at the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile grand finals playoffs. Powerhouse are currently placed at ninth with six points. Team Tamilas and Team Fnatic are placed 11th and 12th, respectively.

Overall points table after Day 1 of ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event

Initiative Esports - 31 Points Elxr Athena - 23 Points Revenge Esports - 15 Points orange Rock - 14 Points Team Celtz - 10 Points Forceone Esports - 10 Points Orb Officials - 9 Points Norules Xtreme - 7 Points Powerhouse - 6 Points Team Xhibit - 5 Points Team Tamilas- 4 Points Fnatic - 2 Points Insane Esports - 2 Points AES - 1 Point K9 Official's - 1 Point

ESL India Premiership 2020 features four selected games this year: PUBG Mobile, CS: GO, Clash of Clans, and FIFA 20. The tournament offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 Crore. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and you can catch action from the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar