ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership semifinals 2020: Day 7 results and overall standings

A total of 20 teams are battling it out in the ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 semifinals stage.

Optimum Esports, Team Tamilas & Revenge Esports are the top three teams at the end of Day 7.

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 top ten

The PUBG Mobile semifinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is heating up. A total of 20 teams are battling it out against each other for a spot in the next stage of the competition, with the semifinals stage (Round of 20) of the PUBG Mobile event scheduled to go on for the next few days.

The seventh day of this stage is over, and one game (Erangel) was played. All the teams played a single match each on the map, in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

At the end of Day 7, Optimum Esports topped the PUBG Mobile charts with a total of 96 points. They were followed by Team Tamilas and Revenge Esports, who earned 92 and 90 points, respectively.

ESL India PUBG Mobile semifinals Day 7 overall standings

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 11-20 positions

#1 Optimum Esports - 96 points

#2 Team Tamilas - 92 points

#3 Revenge Esports - 90 points

#4 Megastars - 87 points

#5 Havoc eSports - 80 points

#6 SynerGE - 77 points

#7 Celtz - 76 points

#8 Team Namma Bengaluru - 65 points

#9 SWAT Official - 61 points

#10 Marcos Gaming - 61 points

#11 Off Guard - 57 points

#12 Norules Extreme - 53 points

#13 AES - 53 points

#14 VSG Crawlers - 50 points

#15 Team iNSANE ESPORTS - 47 points

#16 Initiative eSports - 45 points

#17 Element Esports - 40 points

#18 ELXR Athena - 38 points

#19 Orange Rock - 35 points

#20 TSM Entity - 5 points

The ESL India Premiership 2020 event includes all major competitive games, i.e, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and CS:GO. It also offers a massive prize pool of ₹1.15 crore.

The ESL PUBG Mobile semifinals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM IST on the scheduled days.