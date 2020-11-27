Esports Awards 2020: PUBG Mobile finishes second in Esports Mobile Game of the Year category

For the first time in the Esports Awards' five-year history, a mobile category was added to the nominations. This was backed up by the fact that the first three quarters of 2020 saw a rapid growth in mobile esports.

The winner of the Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by @Verizon is @FreeFireBR#EsportsAwards pic.twitter.com/R3dp7v4k1x — Esports Awards - Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) November 21, 2020

A few days ago, the main event of the awards took place, in which Free Fire, the game published by Garena, was declared winner for the Mobile Game of the Year category from among the eight popular nominees.

Now, the Esports Awards, on its social media, as a tradition, revealed the top three finishers for each award.

PUBG Mobile comes in second in the Mobile Game of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2020

PUBG Mobile finished second, followed by Call of Duty Mobile in the Mobile Game of the Year category this year. The most exciting part about this category was the fierce competition between the battle royale counterparts.

Interestingly, both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have shared an intense rivalry over the years. The two titles have been breaking each other's records with every passing day, and this year, the Esports Awards battle has been won by the former.

The Esports Mobile Game of the Year award honors a game that, over the past 12 months, has pushed the world of mobile esports forward and shown creativity and innovation tailored towards the portability of a handheld device.

Awards criteria

Criteria 1:

A game is available on mobile devices over the last year.

Criteria 2:

A title that has offered a prized competition during the judgment period.

Criteria 3:

Global recognition and seamless accessibility.

Mobile Game of the Year: Nominated games

PUBG Mobile

Mobile Legends

Call of Duty: Mobile

Clash of Clans

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

Arena of Valor

Freefire

About the Esports Awards:

"The Esports Awards is dedicated to showcasing top class performance and innovation from, amongst others, the players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities within the scene."

The Esports Awards began in 2015 and has been hosted in the Esports Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA. In 2019, League of Legends won the award for Esports Game of the Year.