Every new skin added in Fortnite update 17.10: Summer Midas, Thanos skin, Brutus, and more

In a surprise to Fortnite fans out there, the v17.10 update is not as minor as expected. Instead, it will deliver a bunch of new content as well as cosmetics.

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed the existence of not just new POIs, bundles, emotes, and challenges but also a complete list of skins. This includes a bunch of recolors that will be added to the game with the update.

Also read: Fortnite update 17.10 early patch notes: Mothership entrance, Coral Castle destruction, Cosmic Summer Party, and more

Every skin coming to Fortnite as part of the v17.10 update

Among the skins added to the game, a bunch is entirely new, while some are recolors/slight modifications to skins added as part of a previous update.

Some of the new skins include a "Fourth of July" firecracker skin, apart from Summer Brutus, Jules, Thanos and others.

July 4th Skin!



he has no head..? pic.twitter.com/oxfYPuno2f — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

Thanos makes a return to Fortnite three years after he was originally added to the game

Summer Midas will be added to the lineup as part of the v17.10 update featuring variants with loose overalls.

Rick's skins are also set to get an update as part of the Fortnite v17.10 update, featuring three new variants for his lab coat, t-shirt and trousers look.

Doctor Slone will also be featuring a brand new set of recolors that will be a part of battle pass progression.

The previously leaked Magma Legends will also arrive as part of Fortnite's v17.10 update as a store bundle.

As is customary with every Fortnite update, downtime is expected to last around two hours on Tuesday, June 22nd, at 3:30 AM ET/7:30 UTC/8:30 BST. It is also anticipated that Fortnite will go offline approximately 30 minutes before the downtime begins, with matchmaking being disabled during that time.

While the update does seem to bring a lot of new content, file size isn't expected to be colossal, and players should be able to hop right into matchmaking after the brief downtime.

Also read: Fortnite update 17.10 early patch notes: Mothership entrance, Coral Castle destruction, Cosmic Summer Party, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer