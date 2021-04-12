Every Outriders crash costs a PC up to 300 MB of space, here is how to fix it

Outriders isn't having the best first week. The game is bugged and crashes very frequently. Each crash creates a dump file that is 300 MB in size. Although space shouldn't be an issue these days, the way file sizes are increasing these days, it wouldn't be a surprise to see someone running out of storage space with Outriders installed.

Users who discovered these dump files have found an equally easy way to deal with the issue at hand. And given the fact that the developers behind Outriders are rolling out quick fixes and patches, the game might not crash so often, thereby limiting the creation of these dump files.

How to remove the dump files that are created after an Outriders crash?

As noted by the user in the tweet above, players can simply delete the files to free up space. PC users can find type "%localappdata%\Madness\Saved\Crashes" without the quotes in the search bar to easily navigate to the folder where the dump files are located.

Although this won't solve the issue of Outriders crashing every now and then, it'll definitely help in freeing up space on a player's hard drive. Having said that, patches that address numerous bugs in the game are already in the works and should probably deal with the crashing issue as well.

The developers released the patch notes for upcoming updates to the community, something that Epic Games has stopped doing for a while now. The patch notes were pretty detailed and addressed all the changes players will see once the patch goes live.

The community was pretty enraged to see that multiple builds were being nerfed because the developers thought that those builds were overpowered. However, given the fact that Outriders is a PvE game and it's just a week old, nerfing some builds so early on in the game probably isn't the best of ideas at this point in time.

Other than that, according to the patch notes, some changes were made to the loot farming mechanisms as well. This was also met with disapproval from the community, however, individuals believe the problem lies with the wording of the statements, and the loot farming mechanics wouldn't be affected at all.