Outriders Patch Notes: Inventory fix, weapon balances, loot changes, and more

Although only a week old, the first patch for Outriders is en route. There's no particular date yet, but the patch is expected to drop sometime next week.

At launch, the game was met with appreciation, but that soon turned into complaints. The game is overrun with numerous visual bugs and connectivity problems.

The connectivity issues make it worse because Outriders' developers have been talking about supporting cross-play from the very beginning, but for some reason, the game didn't allow players to join the same party while being on different platforms.

What are the changes that the game will see as per the Outriders patch notes?

#1 Bug fixes

According to the detailed Outriders patch notes, there are many significant changes that the game will see next week. First, the patch is expected to address some of the many bugs that plague the game. Most of the major crashes should be fixed.

It will also change the default matchmaking settings from "Open" to "Closed." Players will be able to change this from the settings manually. This shift is aimed at reducing AFK lobbies.

Matchmaking times could also improve because this will reduce matchmaking requests by "Open" lobbies.

#2 Inventory wipes

Many players were complaining of their inventories being wiped because of a bug. This bug will also be addressed in the upcoming Outriders patch. There is a small catch to this. Developers have said that they'll only be able to restore Epic and Legendaries.

It's doubtful that an inventory full of blue gear will be restored. Restored items will be added to the inventory and nothing will be replaced. The stats on the restored items may change as well. A restoration date has yet to be announced but is expected to take place sometime next week.

#3 Appreciation package

Given the botched launch, the developers have promised a free package for players who will join the game by April 11th. This package includes a free Legendary item, free Titanium, and a "Frustration" emote.

The emote surprisingly coincides with the way the community has been feeling with the game since its launch. The developers say this wasn't pre-planned.

No one really knows when this appreciation package will arrive. It could come with the Outriders patch, or it could come a few days later.

#4 Nerfs

For those who didn't know it, Outriders is essentially a PvE game, and the fact that the classes are being nerfed within a week of its launch doesn't seem to sit well with the community.

Trickster : Twisted round cooldown has increased to 25 from 16 seconds. Disruptive Firepower, Scion of Power, and Outrider Executioner have been reduced to 35% from the initial 50%.

: Twisted round cooldown has increased to 25 from 16 seconds. Disruptive Firepower, Scion of Power, and Outrider Executioner have been reduced to 35% from the initial 50%. Pyromancer: The damage for Trial by Ashes has been reduced to 15%.

The damage for Trial by Ashes has been reduced to 15%. Technomancer: The Damage against Poison power has been reduced to 15%, and Vulnerable gives a 15% debuff compared to the initial 25%.

#5 Farming

Players won't earn legendary loot or complete missions that offer this loot repeatedly. This comes as a disappointment because it was one of the best ways to get many legendaries, but players had to put in a lot of effort.

There aren't many targeted loot stores in Outriders, so balancing these loot drops isn't something the community appreciates.

Players need to complete The Chem Plant and Boom Town expeditions faster to earn gold, silver, and bronze tiers because the target times have been reduced.

These are all the issues that the upcoming Outriders patch will be targeting. As mentioned, an update is expected sometime next week.

Players can read the full Outriders patch notes here.