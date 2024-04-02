"Everybody knows you're scared to fight me" - IShowSpeed calls out Clix, tells Fortnite streamer to "stop farming likes"

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" comically lashed out at fellow streamer and Fortnite player Clix for a seemingly clickbait post on April Fools' Day. In the post, shared on his X.com account, Clix uploaded an image (initially posted by Rap on Instagram) depicting a scheduled boxing match between him and Darren on November 27, 2024. Here's the post in question:

Clix shares clickbait-worthy post on April Fool's Day (Image via X)

Despite the post being an obvious April Fools' Day gag, the two streamers aren't gearing up for a brawl. IShowSpeed didn't take it lightly, calling out Clix for being afraid to face him in a real fight. The streamer said:

"Get ratioed dude. You were scared to fight me. Stop farming likes for April Fools. Everybody knows you're scared to fight me."

Darren lashes out at Clix following April Fools post (Image via X)

Clix responds after being labeled "scared" to fight IShowSpeed

April Fools' Day turned the timeline into a clickbait frenzy, with posts abound. Among them was Clix's attempt to pull a fast one on his followers, making it seem like he was gearing up to face IShowSpeed in a boxing match slated for November 2024.

Darren wasn't amused by such antics. He swiftly called out Clix for his prank, insinuating that the latter lacked the courage to step into the boxing ring with him in reality.

Clix, known for his troll-worthy persona, swiftly responded to the call-out message and posted a picture of Darren nearly knocked out from the ring during his sparring match against JJ "KSI" back in December 2023. Here's the image:

Clix trolls Darren by posting a picture of the latter nearly being knocked out of the ring (Image via X)

Fans took note of how IShowSpeed's initial response garnered significantly more likes than Clix's post. One user even remarked that Clix seemed to be on the losing end of two consecutive feuds - first with Nicholas "Jynxzi" and now with Darren:

Fans react to the new online beef (Image via X)

For those who may not be aware, Clix and fellow streamer Jynxzi had a serious fallout. Clix posted a suggestive image of Jynxzi's girlfriend on X.com following a wager victory against the streamer.