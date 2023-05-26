FaZe Santana caused quite a stir after his online tweets called out old members of the esports organization. In a recent stream, he clarified his position on the matter and laid down his thoughts about the incident. For those out of the loop, Santana had an online clash with many old members of FaZe Clan after he tweeted out, 'Where are they now?' in response to people defending them.

While the posts appear to have been deleted, here is a compilation of all his exchanges with people such as Censor, Rain, and Banks.

FaZe Santana even revealed that in a recent meeting aimed at reviving their official YouTube, none of the OG members were allegedly present:

"We did have a meeting at FaZe headquarters about how we can try and revive FaZe YouTube. Guess who was there? This was six months ago. You know who was there? Me, Chris, Jay, Adapt, Booya and nobody f*cking else. Everybody was invited, and there were only five talents that showed up. Everybody does talking, but nobody takes action, bruh!"

"It has been years": FaZe Santana says members need to do more for the esports organization

FaZe Clan has been going through a rough patch recently. Several members have called out the upper management, the most prominent being Rain, who alleged that the organization has been mistreating its founding members.

FaZe 'Santana' joined the organization two years ago and got into an online spat with some OG members yesterday. While that created a lot of backlashes aimed at Dante, later, while streaming, he started justifying his words, saying:

"This is what I meant by those tweets. I want you guys to answer my question. Truthfully. When was the last time that you saw any OGs at a meetup? When was the last time you saw any OGs at COD events?"

He went on to state that while he recognizes that some of the older creators associated with the org have a beef with the management, that does not mean they should not come out to support creators and players who represent FaZe Clan.

"'Who cares?' I'm asking a deadass question. Whatever your guys' beef with the management side has nothing to do with supporting COD players, Valorant players, CS:GO players... I'm watching Tiko stream his a** off supporting the CS:GO team. But it has been years.

Santana reiterated that members do not meet as often as they did to support the organization:

"When's the last time we've gotten together bro? When's the last time?"

Readers should note that he has since apologized to the players he disrespected in a tweet.

Amid all the drama, Stranger Things Actress turned Valorant Twitch streamer Grace 'BlueFille' Van Dien joined FaZe Clan, but that too has been mired in controversy after Rain 'spoilt' the news in one of his rants online.

