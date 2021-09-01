Everything we know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons x PUMA - Release date, items, and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is growing exponentially every day. Its huge fanbase is attracting collaboration deals from big organizations. Fans are getting various kinds of merchandise based on their favorite game while Nintendo keeps profiting from its latest life-simulation title.

The latest to join this list of organizations is PUMA, which recently announced a collaboration with Animal Crossing a few days back via a tweet from its official Twitter account.

The items in the collection were revealed along with the official announcement of the collaboration. But fans of the title now have a release date for this exciting collection.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons x PUMA collection will hit the stores sooner than expected

The Animal Crossing x PUMA collection includes a variety of shoes, pouches, and jackets, which are all absolute beauties. Naturally, fans are very excited to get their hands on this collection.

On August 30th, PUMA announced the official release date for the collection. The PUMA x Animal Crossing collection will hit stores on 18 September 2021.

No one expected the collection to drop so soon after the official announcement. Suffice to say, fans are ecstatic with anticipation.

Why is the PUMA X Animal Crossing collection so significant?

The PUMA x Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection is a very significant one for the Animal Crossing franchise. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is growing steadily in popularity, and this is proven by the fact that giant organizations such as PUMA are eager to collaborate with the title.

BUILD A BEAR HAS ANIMAL CROSSING STUFF! pic.twitter.com/z66uQOTQrB — B0X_SMM (@ButthurtOf) August 21, 2021

PUMA is the latest among a long list of organizations that Animal Crossing has collaborated with in recent times. Prior to PUMA, Animal Crossing: New Horizons had collaborated with big names such as Sanrio, Monopoly, Build-A-Bear, and Super Mario as well. Nintendo is earning huge profits from its hit title Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

However, most of the fandom is not pleased with this collaboration. Players believe that Nintendo should focus on providing the big update that they have been eagerly waiting for since E3 2021.

There has been much gripe with Nintendo's conduct with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and players reckon that these big collaborations might prove to be another distraction from major issues.

