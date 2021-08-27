Top 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons collaborations

Animal Crossing is no stranger to partnering with other brands. It's a tremendous marketing strategy and honestly, it's more for other brands than it is for Animal Crossing. New Horizons is one of, if not the, most popular games right now. It has soared during its time and, provided Nintendo maintains it, it will continue to do so. It doesn't need any help, but the collaborations are fun nonetheless. Here are the top five.

Top 5 Animal Crossing collaborations

5. Sanrio

Sanrio, the company that owns Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Aggretsuko, Gudetama and more, partnered with Animal Crossing to bring new Sanrio villagers, furniture and items to the game. New Horizons is always looking for new items and others to add to the game, so this was a perfect match.

Sanrio brought many new additions to Animal Crossing, including new villagers. Image via Nintendo

4. Monopoly

Monopoly often partners with other brands to make themed Monopoly games. There are several different versions of the standard Monopoly, not even counting all the different games that have different ways to play. Mario, Star Wars, Marvel and so many more have Monopoly games, and so does Animal Crossing.

Monopoly Animal Crossing, the latest in a long line of Monopoly collaborations. Image via Hasbro

3. Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear, the popular stuffed animal creation brand, partnered with Animal Crossing to bring some fan favorites to the store. K.K. Slider, Tom Nook and Isabelle have all been immortalized with stuffed animal versions of themselves.

BUILD A BEAR HAS ANIMAL CROSSING STUFF! pic.twitter.com/z66uQOTQrB — B0X_SMM (@ButthurtOf) August 21, 2021

2. Puma

This collaboration is brand new, just being announced yesterday. The collaboration will reportedly include three pairs of PUMA shoes that are Animal Crossing colored and themed. There will also be a bag that resembles that of the bells in-game. There will also be a hoodie with a lot of fan favorite characters on the back. As far as merchandise goes, it doesn't get much better than this.

Something new is on the horizon. #AnimalCrossing https://t.co/3mztT7G2cG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2021

1. Super Mario

The best collaboration Animal Crossing has done yet is the Super Mario crossover. While they're both Nintendo brands, it's still a crossover because they are two separate and extremely popular franchises. The crossover was a huge success and had players wondering if there would be more crossovers with Nintendo franchises to come.

Super Mario x Animal Crossing is one of the best collaborations yet and one of few that actually impact the game. Image via Animal Crossing

Which of these is the best?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod