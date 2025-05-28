Everything new coming to Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v8.0

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified May 28, 2025 18:30 GMT
Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v8.0 is coming June 26, 2025 (Image via Focus Entertainment/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v8.0 is coming on June 26, 2025 (Image via Focus Entertainment/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Warhammer Skulls Showcase was incredible, and it shed light on upcoming content across the 40k franchise's spectrum, and now it's Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2's turn. The developers have officially revealed forthcoming content for the next major patch, update v8.0, set to arrive on June 26, 2025. Let's just say, you and your fellow Primaris Marines are going to have fun shooting Xenos.

Moreover, new cosmetics have been added, which include the White Scars Chapter Pack alongside Successor Chapters for the White Scars. Moving on from the "Horde of Jaghatai" and his lineage, the Blood Angels Cosmetic Pack and its Successor Chapters will also become part of the game.

That being said, let's dive into the content coming to Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v8.0.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v8.0 will usher in Siege Mode and other major content

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v8.0 will add a Siege Mode

Buy supplies to stay in the fight (Image via Focus Entertainment)
Buy supplies to stay in the fight (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The much-anticipated Siege (Horde) Mode is going to be a game-changer. There's nothing like standing shoulder to shoulder with your fellow Space Marine and gunning down Xenos wave after wave. Here's a breakdown of how this new mode will function:

  • Each wave completed will earn you points, which are distributed equally.
  • You can spend points at the Requisition Terminals to buy equipment or reinforcements, such as Cadians and Marines.
  • Each player can summon 1 AI Space Marine at a time and choose their class without restrictions.
  • A Dreadnought can also be called in for support, which lasts for three minutes (talk about the level of carnage that's going to be visible).
  • Every 5 waves, the field of battle will change, and you will enter a new sector.
  • Completing each sector will grant you more rewards (requisition points, armoury data, etc.).
In short, the more Xenos you purge, the more fruitful your rewards will be. The Emperor's light will shine brightly upon his chosen few. Siege Mode is free; it is not a DLC, and will be accessible to all players irrespective of the game edition they possess.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v8.0 will introduce the White Scars Chapter Packs and Blood Angels Cosmetic Pack

Jaghatai Khan would be proud (Image via Focus Entertainment)
Jaghatai Khan would be proud (Image via Focus Entertainment)

There's nothing like being able to color-code by the numerous Chapters and their Successor Chapters out there, which is why the Scars Chapter and Blood Angels are getting full kits.

If Sanguinius were alive and Jaghatai Khan wouldn't be playing hide-and-seek, I'm sure both Primarchs would be proud of this addition to the game. The White Scars Chapter Pack will include a new Champion skin for the Assault Class and three exclusive White Scars-inspired weapon skins for the following weapons:

  • The Occulus Bolt Carbine
  • The Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • The Combat Knife

It will also include a host of cosmetic options and heraldry markings for their Successor Chapters, which are listed below:

  • Dark Hunters
  • Solar Hawks
  • Storm Reapers
  • Mantis Warriors
  • Destroyers
  • Marauders
  • Storm Lords
  • Rampagers
Wonder if Sanguinius&#039; soul watches over his legions? (Image via Focus Entertainment)
Wonder if Sanguinius' soul watches over his legions? (Image via Focus Entertainment)

As for the Blood Angels, the Cosmetic Pack will provide several new armour pieces as well as heraldry markings celebrating eight of the Blood Angels’ Successor Chapters. They are as follows:

  • Atlantian Spears
  • Blood Dragons
  • Flesh Eaters
  • Blood Scythes
  • Lamenters
  • Angels Penitent
  • Angels Sanguine
  • Flesh Tearers

Other changes coming to the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v8.0

For The Emperor! (Image via Focus Entertainment)
For The Emperor! (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Aside from new content, as usual, we can expect QOL changes and fixes implemented in the core game. With Space Marine 3 still far away, the current title is going to be the focus for a while to come.

That is about everything we know with regards to the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v8.0. We can expect more information to be revealed next month. For those interested in joining the PTS (public test server), the doors will re-open on June 4, 2025.

