Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Day 5: Head-to-Head, livestream details, and more

The first game on Day 5 of League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 is set to be between Evil Geniuses and G2 Esports. This is not the only time when both these teams will meet on Day 5, but the importance of this game is way too high for both.

This is because a win for G2 Esports will mean that the LEC champions will more or less qualify for the rumble stage. However, if Evil Geniuses win this one, then the group might open up and the first spot will be up for grabs (depending on the next few results).

In any case, both teams will be looking to start the day on a high and carry the same momentum through the rest of the matches.

Preview of Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports on Day 5 at League of Legends MSI 2022

Predictions

G2 Esports' run at MSI 2022 has been quite good to say the least. After a massive 12-0 undefeated run in the lower bracket of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split, expectations from fans for this team were quite high.

Thankfully, G2 Esports delivered, and it looks like all five players have retained their form. The only complicated match was probably against Evil Geniuses on Day 2, where G2 almost ended up throwing a massive ten thousand gold lead after a poor play around the baron pit.

Fortunately, the performance by Brokenblade and Flakked was enough to recover from that misplay, and the team grabbed the victory in the end. Therefore, it is expected that unless something terrible happens, G2 Esports will come out clean from the group stage.

Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, was not as fortunate as G2 Esports. Despite the massive performance at League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split, it became clear that the team is too young and lacks experience.

The sheer number of misplays that Evil Geniuses ended up making, sort of led to fans diminishing both the team as well as the North American League of Legends as a whole. However, it is true that this team has talent, and maybe, as time progresses, its performance will get better.

Nevertheless, that performance change is highly unlikely at MSI 2022 as there is simply no time to relax. So unless a miracle takes place, G2 Esports should come out as victors and start the day with a win.

Head-to-Head

G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses have faced each other twice at League of Legends MSI 2022 and the former claimed victory in both those games.

Previous Results

Previously, both G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses played against ORDER at MSI 2022 and came out as victors.

MSI 2022 rosters

G2 Esports

Top - Brokenblade

Jungle - Jankos

Mid - Caps

Bottom - Flakked

Support - Targamas

Evil Geniuses

Top - Impact

Jungle - Inspired

Mid - jojopyun

Bottom - Danny

Support - Vulcan

Livestream Details

G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and lol esports website on May 14 2022 at 11:30 AM IST/11:00 PM PT/7:00 AM BST

