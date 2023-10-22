Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 The International 2023 Lower Bracket Round 1 highlights

The Lower Bracket playoffs of Dota 2 TI12 featured thrilling matchups and some surprising upsets. Virtus.pro, Talon Esports, 9Pandas, and nouns all dropped to the Lower Bracket Round 2. Meanwhile, the Upper Bracket Semifinals are set to feature Team Spirit vs. Team Liquid and LGD Gaming vs. Azure Gaming.

The second series of the LB Round 1 was a Bo3 matchup between Evil Geniuses and Gaimin Gladiators. The winners, Gaimin Gladiators, eliminated the South American side from Dota 2 The International 2023. Read on to learn more about this series' drafts and highlights.

Gaimin Gladiators wiped out Evil Geniuses 2-0 in Dota 2 The International 2023 Lower Bracket Round 1

Game one between Gaimin Gladiators and Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses' line looked weaker when compared to Gaimin Gladiators' aggressive draft. That said, the game dragged on for 69 minutes, which saw both teams engage in a blood fest throughout the match.

Evil Geniuses (Radiant):

Dark Willow - Pakazs

Earthshaker - Chris Luck

Dawnbreaker - Wisper

Tusk - Matthew

Treant Protector - Panda

Gaimin Gladiators (Dire):

Weaver - dyrachyo

Pangolier - Quinn

Bristleback - Ace

Invoker - tOfu

Enchantress - Seleri

Evil Geniuses had an ideal start as they secured early kills, greatly benefiting Dark Willow's farm. However, the situation soon changed as Bristleback and Pangolier began to roam together, securing kills along the way.

They created space for Weaver, who had purchased a Dragon Lance and was halfway to adding a Desolator to his inventory. Unfortunately, he was picked off near Radiant's bottom jungle, losing some gold. Shortly after, a fight broke out where GG managed to eliminate Dark Willow but lost Enchantress in the process.

Following this, GG secured the first Aegis on the Pango and initiated a push toward Radiant's top tier 2 tower, leading to a teamfight. Earthshaker and Dawnbreaker managed to kill the Weaver, but the rest of Gaimin Gladiators' team wiped out the South American side.

With this momentum, GG claimed all tier 2 towers and continued to win teamfights without significant losses. Weaver acquired the second Aegis of the game and began to push into Radiant's base. Meanwhile, Dark Willow, equipped with a Scepter, dealt substantial damage to GG, resulting in the Bristleback and Pangolier's death.

Willow had built up a powerful inventory consisting of BKB, Silver Edge, Hurricane Pike, and Daedalus and had also consumed Aghanim's Blessing. Additionally, Pakazs had a Moon Shard, significantly boosting his attack speed. Ace and Dyrachyo destroyed the mid racks and retreated.

Both teams used SOD and engaged in a teamfight near the Radiant's top jungle ward spot. Earthshaker and Dark Willow lost their lives during this skirmish, but they swiftly bought back. Seizing the advantage, GG began pushing and successfully secured the top barracks.

During this engagement, Weaver fell to the Dark Willow's onslaught but swiftly bought back to rejoin his team. Regrettably, Earthshaker died without a buyback, along with the Dawnbreaker and Tusk. Seizing this opportunity, GG swiftly dismantled the Ancient, claiming victory in their first Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1 match.

Game two between Evil Geniuses and Gaimin Gladiators

The second Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Round 1 game featured strong heroes from both sides. Gaimin Gladiators' got an early advantage with their fighting-based heroes and eliminated EG from Dota 2 TI12.

Evil Geniuses (Dire):

Phantom Assassin - Pakazs

Magnus - Chris Luck

Tidehunter - Wisper

Nature's Prophet - Matthew

Treant Protector - Panda

Gaimin Gladiators (Radiant):

Faceless Void - dyrachyo

Necrophos - Quinn

Dazzle - Ace

Tiny - tOfu

Ancient Apparition - Seleri

GG took control of the game early on as their heroes kept killing EG's heroes. Phantom Assassin couldn't farm well and resorted to the jungle to earn gold. Quinn's Necrophos quickly became fat as he had Boots of Travel and Heart of Tarrasque. He began to tank a lot of incoming spells and helped his team win team fights.

Furthermore, Void came online while Phantom Assassin (PA) was still struggling to find farm. However, this situation changed rapidly during a team fight at the 23rd-minute mark when Phantom Assassin unleashed her power, destroying Gaimin Gladiators' heroes with Reverse Polarity (RP) and Empower.

Evil Geniuses failed to capitalize on this opportunity as Necro and Void had become too powerful. Gaimin Gladiators continued to push, eventually securing megacreeps, and concluding the game in just 42 minutes. Consequently, Evil Geniuses were eliminated from Dota 2 The International 2023.

Gaimin Gladiators advanced to Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Round 2 and will now face 9Pandas.