EWC 2025: Another Riot Games hit joins League of Legends and TFT

Valorant is all set to join the list of games for EWC 2025. The FPS title was the only one missing from the list of all major titles in the last edition of the Esports World Cup. But this year, it is confirmed to be a part of the 2025 lineup, alongside two other Riot Games titles, League of Legends and TFT.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the partnership between Riot Games and Esports World Cup.

Riot Games signs three-year license deal starting EWC 2025

Valorant joins the Esports World Cup lineup (Image via Riot Games)

In a blog post by Riot Games, the developers confirmed that they have granted the Esports World Cup the license for League of Legends, TFT, and Valorant for the next three years. This partnership means the community will be seeing EWC 2025 ads during Riot Games esports tournaments, starting with Masters Bangkok for Valorant.

The creators of Valorant took this decision based on the positive reception they got from the community and players during the first edition of the Esports World Cup. In its official statement, Riot Games disclosed:

"We’re also adding Valorant this year because of the incredible growth of its esports scene and the demand we’ve seen from teams and players to bring global Valorant events to new regions. By expanding our licenses for the EWC, we’re creating more opportunities for players and teams across all three games to compete on a big stage and grow their profiles.

However, the game development company also clarified that the decision to take part in EWC 2025 is completely optional for teams, pros, talent, and creators, and will not lead to penalties or harm their relationship with Riot Games and their official events. EWC has already released a trailer featuring Nadeshot, Tyler1, and Hafu to announce the arrival of the three Riot Games titles.

Riot Games is also planning to "open the door for more third-party tournaments worldwide", to allow a wider reach for their titles. Their three-year partnership with the EWC is just the start of that.

This was everything you needed to know about the partnership between EWC and Riot Games. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more coverage of the Esports World Cup.

