"F**k you guys" - xQc recounts his failed attempt at DMing Selena Gomez

On March 24, Twitch megastar Felix "xQc" reacted to videos and played several games on his 21-hour livestream. At one point, he even recounted a story about how he tried to DM actress and musician Selena Gomez, and hilarity ensued. His viewers reacted humorously to the brief but memorable anecdote that he accredited to a dare by JustaMinx. Amused but frustrated, the streamer addressed his chat and said:

“Bro, bro, bro, f**k you guys, man.”

xQc attempted to DM Selena Gomez, thanks to a dare by JustaMinx

xQc’s recent stream was rich in content. On the one hand, he played the Resident Evil 4 remake and Minecraft, and on the other, he hosted Let’s Chat sessions for his viewers. The content creator briefly discussed a dare given to him by JustaMinx.

“Alright, I’ma just say it. I was on a call with Minx, and she convinced me - I told her it wouldn’t work - she convinced me to DM Selena Gomez, and I f**king did.”

The clip of the story is now available on the “xQc Clips” channel. His chat was invested from the very beginning, spamming a wide variety of emotes as they hoped for a lengthy, epic tale. Sadly, that was not the case. The streamer continued:

“It just said, 'This account does not accept DMs.' And I was like, man, f**k you man. Bro, bro, bro, ah, *f**k you guys, man.”

xQc’s chat was filled with expressions of laughter, finding the story of his auto-rejection by Selena Gomez’s social media chat to be hilarious.

That said, not all of Felix’s instances of messaging celebrities have ended in failure. In a recent stream, he accidentally leaked some of his DMs, which featured conversations with cosplayer Jenna Meowri and Jonathan “Blueface." Unfortunately, his attempt to chat with Selena Gomez did not turn out so well.

xQc might be one of the biggest names on Twitch, but many mainstream stars have probably never heard of him. (Image via YouTube/xQc clips)

In the streamer’s comment section on YouTube, the responses were similar. From calling him “down bad” to making fun of the streamer for once claiming he “maxed out his charisma," they did not express a lot of sympathy for The Juicer.

Quite a few commenters mocked the streamer's supposed "charisma", which didn't aid him in this case. (Image via YouTube)

Others reminded the streamer that his incredible popularity in the world of gaming unfortunately doesn’t translate as well to mainstream celebrity culture. While many famous people do cite the streamer as someone they enjoy, it would appear that Selena Gomez is yet to be impressed.

Felix's story may have been comical for the streamer's fans, but there is a slim chance that the pop star and businesswoman may now see the clip on YouTube and choose to reach out herself.

