"F**king piece of s**t!" - N3on responds to Ac7ionMan praying for his death

Aaron "Ac7ionMan" recently made some contentious remarks about Ragnesh "N3on," sparking a new controversy in the Kick streaming community. On January 22, 2024, a 23-second clip on X, in which Ac7ionMan responded to a Kick chatter who wrote "prayers to N3on," garnered attention. The content creator said:

"Praying for him? Yeah man, I'm praying that the doctors f**k up that whole entire thing and he f**king dies at the operating table. That's what I'm praying for. I hope that he f**king pukes his entire intestinal tract all over the place."

N3on responded to Ac7ionMan's statements on January 23, 2024, expressing his dismay. He remarked:

"So I got people wishing death on me now. Is that what we are doing? That's what we're doing, chat? I'm the bad guy if I say some s**t, right? I'm the bad guy if I spaz out and say some s**t, right? Right?! Anything that I say is a problem. When someone tells me that I die on the operating table, it's bad, right?"

The 19-year-old also disclosed what Ac7ionMan allegedly said during their previous encounter:

"F**king piece of s**t! It's so crazy because this guy was literally d**k sucking (and) glazing so bad off-stream at this f**king Airbnb. One day he was saying, 'Bro, I've never had real friends, bro. You guys are calling me. I feel so...' Like, I was so nice to him, bro! I was so nice to this guy! Literally, I was so f**king nice to this guy, bro! And, in return, he says all this bull s**t falling in the way. F**k you, heroin addict!"

Expand Tweet

"Why is bro praying for that?" - Fans react to Ac7ionMan "praying" for N3on's demise

Expand Tweet

X user @clippedszn's post featuring Ac7ionMan's comments about N3on has received a lot of impressions. One netizen shared their thoughts by writing:

X user @stepp2k's comment (Image via @clippedszn/X)

Another viewer stated that the streamer was "just trolling":

X user @clipitx's comment (Image via @clippedszn/X)

X user @50centKelvin wondered why the 34-year-old was "praying" for the Indian-American personality's demise:

X user @50centKelvin's comment (Image via @clippedszn/X)

The Kick streamer also commented, claiming that X user @clippedszn's video was taken "out of context." He wrote:

Expand Tweet

The X user responded by uploading a 25-second video, in which Ac7ionMan replied to Kick chatter "SickTraveler's" comment:

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, on January 22, 2024, N3on posted a health update in his official X Community, stating that he was returning home for a "serious stomach procedure."