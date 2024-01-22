"Some people are too cruel" - Fans react to netizens hating on N3on for flying back home for "serious stomach procedure"

On January 22, 2024, controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" shared a health update in an X community post. The content creator wrote that he was flying home because of a "serious stomach procedure." After acknowledging that his audience would likely be mad at him, Ragnesh stated that "genuine prayers would be nice."

He added:

"Flying back home for a serious stomach procedure. Live tomorrow. I know y'all are mad at me, but genuine prayers would be nice. Inshallah, everything will be okay."

While numerous fans wished for his speedy recovery, some netizens shared strong sentiments. X user @treyliving_ commented on the situation by writing:

"Nobody gives a f**k about you, gang. On my life, you could die the worst way possible and not a single person would give a f**k but you. S**tted a*s Indian mama and p**sy a*s daddy."

Responding to the netizen hating on N3on for flying back home for the stomach procedure, X user @Dylan50388 wrote:

"Some people are too cruel."

X user @treyliving_'s response to the Kick streamer's health update, dated January 21, 2024 (Image via X)

"Whenever the community is mad at you, always say you are ill" - Fans react to N3on's recent health update

X user @Dylan50388's comment, writing "some people are too cruel" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

N3on is a 19-year-old internet personality who rose to prominence in 2023. His contentious antics during his Just Chatting and IRL broadcasts on Kick attract tens of thousands of viewers. Last year, on December 22, 2023, the content creator left the online community concerned after claiming that he was "sick as f**k."

In a 41-second video, N3on claimed he was unwell due to a "stomach disease." Providing more details about the matter, the streamer said:

"I am sick as s**t. I've been waking up sick every day for the past three-four weeks. But there are some days when I can't push through it. I have a fever. I am sick as f**k and I try to get up, and I can't do it. I can't! And, if you guys can't understand that, I don't know what to say."

On January 22, 2024, the Indian-American personality stated that was heading home for a "serious stomach procedure." Numerous fans hoped for his speedy recovery:

One viewer wondered how the content creator would be able to do a livestream after undergoing a "serious procedure":

Meanwhile, X user @rehanchow expressed suspicion about the matter. They explained:

Here are some more notable comments:

Earlier this month (on January 9, 2024), N3on received flak from the online community when he stated that he had "three-and-a-half days to live."