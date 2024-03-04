F1NN5TER before & after: How does the Twitch streamer look after hormone replacement therapy?

English Twitch streamer and Minecraft YouTuber Jude "F1NN5TER" recently revealed in a video that he has started taking hormone replacement therapy. Prior to the announcement, he evaded questions regarding the same from his viewers. The streamer further revealed in the video that he identifies as Genderfluid and bisexual. The video, uploaded to his channel F1nn5terLIVE on March 2, 2024, has since racked up 1.3 million views.

Further, the streamer has been posting the drastic change in his appearance on X following over a year of undertaking hormone replacement therapy, with fans pouring in love and support for the streamer.

Jude posted a before and after photo following HRT (Image via F1NN5TER/X)

"Bro is so pretty" - Fans react as F1NN5TER posts before-and-after pictures following hormone replacement therapy

Expand Tweet

Jude has taken to X to reveal the difference in his appearance after a year of taking Male-to-female (MTF) hormone replacement therapy, which involves taking estrogen in combination with anti-androgen to achieve a less masculine and more feminine appearance.

This comes after a massive announcement video by the creator, titled "Coming Out", in which he talked about the motivation behind him beginning the therapy and discussed the subsequent specifics, including the "label" he identifies with.

Expand Tweet

He also revealed that he currently prefers to use "he/him" pronouns but further clarified that he "just doesn't care" and is comfortable with any pronouns. Further, he disclosed his sexuality and declared that he identifies as bisexual.

Fans showcased their unwavering support for the streamer, with his post on the revelation gathering over 128,000 likes on X. Many also stated that they were proud of the streamer and congratulated him:

"Bro is so pretty"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many also commended Jude's parents for backing him up and helping him in his journey, including YouTuber Hank Green:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others also took the opportunity to share their own experiences and subsequently provide different views on the topic of coming out and HRT:

Expand Tweet

Jude is not the only Minecraft YouTuber in headlines recently, with Dream SMP member Wilbur Soot being embroiled in a controversy following abuse allegations against his former partner, Shelby Shubble.