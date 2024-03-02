“I started HRT” - Twitch streamer F1NN5TER reveals taking hormone replacement therapy, shares his story

English Twitch streamer and content creator Jude "F1NN5TER" has made a major revelation on his YouTube channel. In a recent video upload, he disclosed that he has started taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT). He had previously evaded inquiries from fans about this topic, but he stated that he now feels ready to discuss it openly.

In a video lasting just under four and a half minutes, the streamer shared that the idea of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) first crossed his mind a year ago. He announced:

"I started HRT."

What is HRT? Twitch streamer F1NN5TER reveals taking therapy

In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, popular Twitch streamer F1NN5TER announced that he has decided to undergo hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

HRT is a medical treatment aimed at assisting transgender individuals to align their physical characteristics and presentation with their gender identity. This therapy may involve the administration of feminizing hormones such as estrogen or masculinizing hormones like testosterone.

Although he did not disclose specifics regarding the duration of his HRT journey, he said:

"So you might have noticed for the last six months or so when someone asks on stream or on Twitter or Reddit or something, 'Is F1NN on HRT?' I just avoid the question entirely and make a little joke. That's solely because recently, I started HRT."

He added that he hasn't yet decided on a "label" with which he wishes to identify:

"I spent so many months scared and stressed out to pick a label. I'm still not done yet. I haven't figured absolutely everything out but I'm feeling comfortable enough to talk about it now."

When discussing the primary motivation behind his decision to undergo HRT, he disclosed that he had created a list of pros and cons over a year ago to carefully contemplate the idea:

"It felt that I uncovered a part of myself that I had been purposefully shutting down for as long as I could remember and never questioning it. I have this notes page on my phone from over a year ago with a handwritten note or pros and cons list of taking HRT and when I went to fill out the cons list, there wasn't much I could come up with. So I started"

F1NN5TER has additionally disclosed that he identifies as gender-fluid and currently prefers to use "he/him" pronouns. However, he has expressed comfort with any pronouns.