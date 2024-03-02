"I'm so proud of you" - Fans react as Twitch streamer F1NN5TER comes out as gender fluid, reveals undergoing HRT

English Twitch streamer and content creator Jude "F1NN5TER" shared that he's begun hormone replacement therapy (HRT). While identifying as a cis-male and using he/him pronouns, he expressed openness to any pronouns in his latest YouTube video. With the start of HRT, he mentioned not having chosen a specific label yet.

Undergoing such a life-altering therapy is undoubtedly a significant moment, and many within both the queer and streaming communities took to their respective platforms to congratulate and praise the streamer. One X user (@Eret) said:

"I'm so proud of you! Labels are one of the most challenging parts of queer identity, which is why I settled on genderqueer/genderfluid myself! We want to exist and feel comfortable presenting how we want to! You're already an icon to gnc (gender non-conforming) people! I can't wait to see you evolve!"

Community members praise streamer for his latest journey (Image via X)

Twitch streamer F1NN5TER reveals starting HRT, fans react

F1NN5TER is a prominent figure in the LGBTQ community on streaming platforms. For years, he's been cross-dressing while identifying as a cis-male. Recently, however, he has begun HRT.

For those unaware of HRT, it is a medical intervention that can be used to help transgender individuals harmonize their physical traits and outward expression with their gender identity. This treatment may entail the use of estrogen to feminize or testosterone to masculinize.

In a YouTube video spanning four and a half minutes, the streamer disclosed:

"So you might have noticed for the last six months or so when someone asks on stream or on Twitter or Reddit or something, 'Is F1NN on HRT?' I just avoid the question entirely and make a little joke. That's solely because recently, I started HRT."

(Timestamp: 00:04)

Naturally, the announcement sparked numerous reactions, with many commending him for embarking on a journey to explore his gender identity further. Here are some of the notable reactions on X:

Fans praise the streamer on his latest decision (Image via X)

His YouTube video has also received several reactions from his fans. Here are a few examples:

Fans react to her latest announcement (Image via X)

In the video, F1NN5TER disclosed that he continues to prefer the "he/him" pronouns. Nevertheless, now that he's commenced HRT, he intends to determine his identity in due course. Furthermore, he expressed a current comfort with identifying as gender-fluid, suggesting a fluidity without rigid boundaries at the moment.