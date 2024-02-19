Wondering how to increase estrogen? Here are 7 natural ways

To all the ladies who are wondering how to increase estrogen levels in your body, you have landed in the right place. Estrogen is important for women. This primary sex hormone plays an important role in reproduction in women and contributes to many factors in their bodies. From menstrual to bone and heart health, it is responsible for controlling everything.

Medications and health conditions like PCOS ( Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) can be the reason why a woman has less estrogen. Low levels can therefore lead to mood swings, irregular periods, depression, low sex drive, and painful sex because of vaginal dryness. Therefore, it is important to keep both sexual hormones balanced. Let us now see how to increase estrogen levels in your body.

How to increase estrogen: 8 natural ways to increase estrogen

#1 Staying fit

Because of excess fat, there can be hormonal imbalances in the body. If you exercise regularly and lose all the excess fat that you have, your hormone levels will be healthy. Aerobic exercises like running, jumping, swimming and many more can help you to maintain proper estrogen levels.

Do not work out a lot as that can decrease your estrogen levels and also damage your muscles. Keep everything in moderation.

#2 Proper Sleep

Sleep is essential when it comes to hormone regulation and recovery. Not resting at night can make cortisol levels increase. Thus the balance between estrogen and testosterone is affected. Sleep for 8-9 hours every day and make sure your sleep cycle is good and regulated.

#3 Healthy lifestyle

If you are a smoker or like to vape, you should quit as it can decrease your estrogen levels. Stop consuming excess alcohol. Reduce your caffeine intake as it can affect your hormones. Do not forget to drink a lot of water. Avoid too much stress and plan your activities on time to avoid any mishaps.

#4 Herbal products

Black cohosh, red clover, chasteberry, and dong quai can boost estrogen. Dong quai is a traditional medicine from China. The compounds in it contain phytoestrogens that act like estrogen. Black cohosh and red clover can also treat menopause and similar issues. These herbal products stimulate more estrogen in the body.

#5 Healthy Foods

Consuming foods that are rich in phytoestrogens can imitate estrogen in the body. Soya beans, flax seeds, sesame seeds nuts, fruits, and leafy greens can boost the estrogen level by either producing more or helping with the phytoestrogens.

#6 More Vitamin D intake

An increase in this vitamin in the body can help produce more estrogen and also improve bone health. It also helps in reducing cancer and inflammatory diseases. Have foods like egg yolks, oily fish, and plant milk to increase your daily intake of this vitamin. You can also take a vitamin D supplement that will boost your estrogen levels too.

#7 Boron

It is a mineral present in fruits, milk, cider, avocados, and many others. It allows the body to use estrogen that is already present in us and we need boron to maintain a healthy balance between estrogen and testosterone. Increase your intake of this mineral by eating boron-rich foods. Do not go for supplements as they can be harmful in the long run.

Low estrogen levels can hurt a woman's life. They can get decreased libido, infertility, mood swings, irregular cycles, sleep disturbances, and many other symptoms. Hormonal replacement therapy or HRT can also be used if estrogen levels do not increase naturally. Several other medications are also available.

Understanding the symptoms is very important to having a healthy lifestyle. Eat and drink healthy. Get proper sleep and exercise regularly. Quit drinking and smoking. It is very important to balance our hormonal levels. PCOS or PCOD is a very common condition in women these days caused by this imbalance and can be treated by living a healthy lifestyle. If you are suffering from low levels of estrogen, try natural remedies to boost your levels from now on.