Hormonal Headaches: What is the Role of Hormones in Throbbing Pain?

As evident from the name, hormonal headaches can occur due to fluctuations in hormonal levels. The menstrual cycle is among the causes of hormonal headaches. Headaches may arise or worsen as a result of anything that alters these hormone levels.

Progesterone and estrogen are important hormones in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. Headaches may subside if estrogen levels are stable. However, alterations or decreases in estrogen levels might exacerbate headaches.

Research has shown that eight to 13 percent of women who already have migraines begin to experience severe symptoms throughout menopause.

What does a hormonal headache feel like?

These headaches feel like throbbing pain. (Image via Unsplash/ Vasilis Caravitis)

Hormonal headaches frequently cause throbbing or pulsating pain, usually on one side of the head. They are frequently associated with particular menstrual cycles, e.g., those that occur immediately before, during, or after menstruation.

Photophobia and phonophobia, or sensitivity to light and sound, are two possible side effects of hormonal headaches. The pain may get worse if you are exposed to these triggers.

Hormonal headaches vs menstrual migraines

Hormonal fluctuations can occur due to menstrual cycle, pregnancy, or menopause. (Image via Unsplash/ Mehrpouya H)

Although the terms "menstrual migraines" and "hormonal headaches" are frequently used interchangeably, they might have slightly different meanings. The main difference is that menstrual migraines only happen in relation to a woman's menstrual cycle, even though both are linked to hormonal variations, especially those related to the menstrual cycle.

Hormonal headaches

This phrase often describes headaches that are brought on by fluctuations in the body's hormone levels. Numerous circumstances, such as the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, menopause, or the use of hormonal contraceptives, may be connected to these alterations.

Not just migraines, but other types of headaches can also be classified as hormonal headaches.

Menstrual migraines

This phrase particularly describes migraines associated with hormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle.

Although they can happen at any point throughout the menstrual cycle, menstrual migraines typically happen in the days preceding or during the menstrual period.

It's crucial to talk to a healthcare provider about your headaches and migraines if you believe hormone changes cause them. They can assist in identifying the precise kind of headache you're having and suggest a course of action that is suitable for your particular requirements.

Treatment options

Painkillers can be used to treat these headaches. (Image via Unsplash/ Bermix Studio)

Changes in lifestyle, preventive measures, and medication are frequently used in the management of headaches. The following strategies are ones that medical practitioners might suggest:

Dietary modifications: Some people discover that modifying their diet to exclude particular triggers, such as alcohol or caffeine, might help lessen the frequency and intensity of hormonal migraines.

Frequent exercise: Staying physically active regularly will help control hormone swings and enhance general health.

Sufficient sleep: Keeping a regular sleep schedule and making sure you receive enough sleep will help you manage headaches.

Hormonal birth control: Hormonal birth control techniques, such as birth control pills, may be taken into consideration by women whose headaches are associated with hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle. However, the effect of hormonal contraception on headaches varies, so it's crucial to talk to a doctor about this.

Pain management: Painkillers such as ibuprofen or naproxen sodium, can be used to treat headaches.

For an accurate diagnosis and individualized treatment plan, speak with a healthcare professional if you suffer from severe or ongoing headaches.