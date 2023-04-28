The Hormonal Symphony: How to Increase Progesterone Levels and Improve Your Health

Hormones are important for the overall functioning of our bodies and knowing how to increase progesterone levels can help in many ways.

Progesterone can have an impact on other elements of your general health in addition to playing a crucial part in sexual and reproductive health. Although progesterone levels might change for a variety of reasons, they naturally decline with age. Progesterone production virtually ends when you enter the menopause.

Knowing how to increase progesterone can be healthy, particularly as you approach and enter the menopause. Get to know the hormone a bit better.

Understanding progesterone

Women's ovaries and men's testicles generate the hormone progesterone. It is essential for pregnancy and the control of the menstrual cycle in women.

Moreover, it aids in uterine lining thickening for implantation and preserves the pregnancy by halting uterine lining shedding. Progesterone aids in the maintenance of prostate health in males by contributing to the creation of testosterone.

Progesterone hormone is produced in both males and females. (Image via Unsplash/ Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition)

However, many women with hormonal imbalances are unaware that low progesterone is to blame. Some foods increase progesterone levels and can aid many women in overcoming low progesterone levels.

Low progesterone symptoms

Several symptoms of low progesterone levels include:

Irregular menstrual cycles

Extreme menstrual bleeding

Depression and erratic moods

Insomnia

Fatigue

Vaginal dryness

Low-sex drive

Having trouble getting pregnant

Hot flashes

Night sweats

It's crucial to discuss low progesterone levels with your healthcare physician if you have any of these symptoms.

Natural ways to increase progesterone levels

Progesterone levels can be raised naturally in numerous ways:

Maintaining a balanced diet: Consuming a diet high in whole foods and beneficial fats can boost the production of hormones. Include items like leafy greens, avocados, almonds, and seeds in your diet.

Balanced progesterone levels improve way of life. (Image via Unsplash/ I Yunmai)

Reduce stress: Hormone production can be negatively impacted by high amounts of stress. Stress-relieving methods like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing can be beneficial.

Get enough rest: To support hormone balance, aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night.

Exercise frequently: Exercise frequently helps support hormone synthesis and balance. Set a daily goal of 30 minutes of moderate exercise.

Regular exercising keeps hormonal balance. (Image via Pexels/ Rodnae Productions)

Reduce your exposure to environmental toxins: Chemicals, pesticides, and plastics can all cause hormone imbalances. By drinking filtered water, using natural cleaning products, and picking organic produce when available, you can try to lessen your exposure to these poisons.

Progesterone rich foods increase progesterone levels

Progesterone levels can be naturally raised by eating a healthy, balanced diet full of foods that promote progesterone production. Among the top foods high in progesterone are:

Nuts: Nuts are a great source of magnesium, which is necessary for the synthesis of progesterone. Magnesium is notably abundant in almonds, cashews, and Brazil nuts.

Leafy greens: Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens are rich in nutrients like magnesium and vitamin B6, which help the body make progesterone.

Healthy Fats: Healthy fats like avocados, coconut oil, and olive oil can support progesterone levels. Fats are necessary for the creation of hormones.

Whole grains: Vitamin B6, which is necessary for the formation of progesterone, is abundant in whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, and whole-wheat bread.

Eating progesterone-rich foods also help in maintaining balance. (Image via Pexels/ Vanessa Loring)

Fish: Omega-3 fatty acids, which boost hormone production and may help increase progesterone levels, are abundant in fish like salmon and tuna.

Progesterone is responsible for keeping the body's hormonal system in balance. Numerous symptoms and health problems can result from low progesterone levels. You can naturally increase progesterone levels and enhance your health by changing your way of living, such as eating a balanced diet and lowering stress.

For further information on how to enhance your overall health and hormone function, consult your healthcare professional.

Poll : 0 votes