5 Best Food Sources of Magnesium to Improve Your Mood

There are several food sources of magnesium you can use to get your daily amount.

It also supports bone health and helps keep the heartbeat regular. Magnesium has been shown to reduce stress levels, improve sleep quality, and ease anxiety — all things that can affect mood.

Top Food Sources of Magnesium

Here are five best food sources of magnesium:

1) Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate can be an excellent food sources of magnesium. (Image via Unsplash/Tamas Pap)

Dark chocolate — when you have it in moderation — can be an excellent food sources of magnesium.

It contains up to 200 milligrams (mg) of magnesium per 100-gram serving, which would be considered a high amount by most nutritionists. Dark chocolate is also a good source of antioxidants and fiber, as well as iron and calcium.

Dark chocolate is one of the best food sources of magnesium. Fiber in dark chocolate helps keep you full longer so that you don't feel hungry before your next mealtime. Iron aids in oxygen absorption while calcium keeps bones strong.

2) Avocado

Other nutrients that avocados contain include vitamins C and E. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

Avocados are a fabulous food sources of magnesium, as they contain nearly half a gram per cup (about one medium avocado).

To get the recommended 400 mg per day, you'd need to eat around four cups of avocados daily. That may seem like an impossible feat if you're not already a fan of the fruit, but there are ways to work up your tolerance for them.

If you start with guacamole or avocado toast and move on from there, eventually you will be able to enjoy eating whole avocados by yourself. Other nutrients that avocados contain include vitamins C and E, folate, potassium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, thiamin, B1 malic acid and lutein which helps keep the eyes healthy.

3) Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are a great food source of magnesium. All nuts and seeds are good sources, but almonds are the best source of magnesium. Other good sources include sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds.

4) Legumes and Whole Grains

Magnesium food sources include legumes & whole grains. (Image via Unsplash/Shelly Pauls)

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body.

It’s needed for normal muscle and nerve function, blood glucose metabolism, heart rhythm and energy production. Studies have also shown that magnesium may help with mood and energy levels.

Magnesium food sources include legumes, whole grains, vegetables and nuts — so be sure to incorporate them in your diet.

5) Tofu and Soymilk

Tofu and soy milk are great food sources of magnesium. (Image via Unsplash/Sherman Kwan)

Tofu and soy milk are great food sources of magnesium. They also contain a good amount of calcium, which is essential for strong bones and protein.

It’s important to get enough protein in your diet, as it helps build muscle and keep you feeling full longer. If you're vegan or vegetarian, tofu can be an excellent replacement for meat, as it has similar nutritional content.

Benefits

Magnesium is a mineral found in many foods that are good for health. It can help you relax, sleep, and avoid muscle cramps or headaches.

Magnesium is an essential nutrient for human health and plays a role in many reactions in the body. Magnesium deficiency has been linked with mood disorders like depression and anxiety as well as high blood pressure and heart disease.

In fact, studies have shown that those with low magnesium intake exhibit more symptoms of depression than those with adequate intake.

Magnesium is an essential mineral for good health. This mineral has a wide range of benefits, and a lack of it can lead to a host of health issues. Magnesium food sources include dark chocolate, avocados, nuts and seeds, legumes and whole grains. Tofu and soy milk are also great sources of magnesium.

