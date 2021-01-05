F4 Esports are PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge 2020 champions

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge 2020 (PMPC 2020) finally ended yesterday amidst disqualifications and cheating allegations on various teams.

At the end of the finals, F4 Esports came out as winners of the tournament in dominating fashion, with 266 points and 128 kills.

Overall standings (top eight) at the PMPC 2020

Finishing in second place was Team H2E with 223 points and 95 kills, while third place went to R3GICIDE with 210 points and 102 kills.

Overall standings (bottom eight) at the PMPC 2020

REHMAAN from F4 Esports bagged the highest number of kills in the tournament with his tally reaching 53 kills while dealing a massive 10617 damage. The pro had a stupendous K/D ratio of 3.11.

Other players to feature in the kill leaderboards were M6 from Team H2E with 37 kills, while GHOOST and JOKER from SCYTES Esports and R3GICIDE finished with 33 kills, respectively.

Top four individual killers at the PMPC 2020

The PUBG Mobile tournament boasted of a massive prize pool of PKR 1 crore. The winners bagged PKR 50 lakhs, while the first and the second runner-ups claimed 20 and 10 lakhs, respectively.

Cheating caused massive disruption at this PUBG mobile event

The PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge 2020 was supposed to be a three-day affair, starting from December 25th, 2020. But the event had its last day postponed because of many disqualifications resulting from cheating.

Taking into consideration all these events, the organizers rescheduled the final day of the tournament to January 4th, 2021, and increased the number of matches by five (from 15 to 20) to salvage the competitive integrity of the tournament. They held ten matches on the day.

The prize pool distribution at the PMPC 2020

Team God Speed was found cheating and disqualified from the tournament at the end of Day 1, while Team SINISTERS were guilty of the same thing at the end of Day 2.

The third team to get disqualified were GOLD Diggers, disqualified on Day 2 under section 6.3 of the rulebook after a player displayed unsportsmanlike behavior by showing dissent towards the tournament and the officials involved.

Cheaters also marred the PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge 2020 during its initial stages, with multiple teams getting disqualified now and then. With the tournament over, Pakistani PUBG Mobile fans and players would hope not to encounter any cheaters in future events.