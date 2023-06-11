Fable revealed at Xbox Game Showcase: Expected release date, platforms, and more

The upcoming Fable game has been in the works for a while now. Thanks to the latest Xbox Games Showcase 2023 event, fans got a brand-new look at this much-awaited RPG reboot. The most recent trailer is a cinematic one and offers an idea regarding what to expect from this title. One thing is for sure, however. The franchise has never looked this good.

This doesn't come as a surprise since Xbox is known for its hyper-realistic Forza Horizon games. That said, Fable is a different beast entirely. Here's everything fans need to know regarding it.

When is Fable releasing? Expected release date

Fable is a reboot of the underrated Xbox exclusive WRPG (Western RPG) franchise and is headed to PC and Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately. this upcoming entry still does not have a concrete release date. Given that the game was announced in 2020, it is likely there is still some time before the project will be wrapped up.

This is evident due to the fact no in-engine gameplay was showcased. As such, it is likely the game will be off another couple of years from release. So expect a 2024 or 2025 launch.

In the new trailer, fans only got a look at this title's basic premise. With actor Richard Ayoade seemingly playing a major role in its narrative, players control the protagonist simply known as Hero.

It seems like the world of Albion is under threat from a new evil and this main character must rise to save the day. It also seems like the player will be a miniature humanoid in an equally small diorama-sized world — or something to that effect. However, these are glimmers of what seem to be edited in-engine gameplay segments.

As expected, players will be able to use swords to fend off enemies and employ magic as well. Chickens are returning, and gamers will once again be able to bully them around. For more concrete details regarding this game, fans will need to await further details from the studio.

Is Fable coming to Game Pass Day 1?

Larry Hryb 💫✨ @majornelson Kicking the #XboxGamesShowcase off with a big one! Take a look at Fable, coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one! Kicking the #XboxGamesShowcase off with a big one! Take a look at Fable, coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one!

Interestingly, this title will see a Day 1 release. Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's game rental service. It allows players to enjoy titles across its vast catalog as long as they have a subscription. Many new games, including first-party Xbox titles, arrive on this service the day they're launched.

This means players can check the game without having to buy it. Fable is an understandably overlooked series, so this push may help grant it more exposure at release.

Is Fable exclusive to Xbox and PC?

This game indeed is going to be exclusive to only the PC and Xbox Series devices. The franchise is owned by Microsoft and has been limited to the green team since its Xbox 360 days. So PlayStation and Nintendo players will be missing out.

Given its high-end visual fidelity, it is skipping the last-gen Xbox One as well. While this is disappointing, the upside is stunning graphics with new features.

