5 best Xbox 360 games that deserve a remake

Xbox 360 established a generation of players and influenced many of the finest Xbox One titles. Many elevated genres to new heights, while others evoked fond recollections, but the Xbox still holds a special place in fans' hearts.

Xbox 360 is the machine that truly elevated Microsoft's entry in the gaming console business. The Xbox 360 is known as one of the finest gaming systems of all time, with an enormous library of fantastic titles. Many fans wish to see their favorite Xbox 360 get games remade or be given a visual makeover.

The trend of remakes and HD remasters is rapidly growing. Many gamers like revisiting old favorites that have been given a new appearance or recreated from the ground up for newer systems.

Top 5 Xbox 360 games like Bionic Commando and Jade Empire that deserve a remake

5) Bionic Commando

Bionic Commando, which debuted in 2009, has a loyal fan base. The gameplay was great and the plot was unexpectedly engaging. The game finished on a mystery that, unfortunately, was never addressed. Bionic Commando needs a remake, despite what some may consider a weak story twist involving the protagonist's arm.

In this action-adventure game, players take control of Nathan Spencer, a player-controlled character. Nathan Spencer can utilize a device called the Bionic Arm to target opponents while hanging, climbing a structure, or even swinging in mid-air. It can also be used to strike foes at close range. The bionic arm can catch and fling things at foes, such as stones and vehicles as well.

4) Left 4 dead

Left 4 Dead 1 and 2 were the finest Xbox and PC co-op zombie shooters. With a great combination of strategy and survival, the remake will be perfect. The player controls one of the four survivors in Left 4 Dead, a first-person shooter.

While this is a shooter, the game prioritizes cooperation and collaboration above some of the 'realistic' characteristics seen in other FPS games. Through the barriers, colored silhouettes of teammates can be seen, assisting players in sticking together and coordinating their movements.

When a survivor's health is drained, they become immobilized and can only be healed by another survivor before continuing to play with reduced health.

3) Jade Empire

It's surprising that a game as highly-praised as Jade Empire hasn't been updated for new technology. However, this is true of all of the system's backwards-compatible games. Despite numerous efforts to improve its appearance, this vintage game nevertheless appears old.

Jade Empire is a 3D action-adventure game set in a fictitious Asian-inspired universe. Jade Empire is an action role-playing game (RPG) in which players control a character known as the Spirit Monk. The Spirit Monk has six different pre-set character archetypes, each with different statistics: health, magic energy (chi), and Focus, which can be used to slow down time during combat or use weapons.

2) Dishonored

At the time, Dishonored was acclaimed for its flawless and stunning design. The game features amazing level design, excellent voice acting, and a diverse set of skills that enable players to express themselves creatively.

From a first-person perspective, the game allows the player to complete a series of challenges in a number of different ways, with a focus on user choice. Objectives can be done in a variety of ways, either stealth, battle, or a mix of the two. Exploring each level reveals new pathways and options for achieving mission objectives, and it is possible to complete all missions in a non-lethal manner.

1) Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is a film that manages to generate an incredible level of emotion. It's a story-driven puzzle game in which players operate two young boys at the same time. The game’s magnificent, diverse locations, as well as its wonderful story of family love and sacrifice, are genuine highlights.

The game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is told from the perspective of two brothers. Two thumbsticks on the controller are used to independently maneuver each brother. The controller triggers force the respective brother to interact with the game world, such as speaking with a non-player character or grasping a ledge or item.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan