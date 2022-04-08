The makers of the original two Max Payne games, Remedy Entertainment, have announced that they have reached a deal with Rockstar Games. The two developers will create all-new remakes of the original Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne for next-gen consoles and PCs.

The first two Max Payne games in the famous third-person action series were created by Remedy, and fans will soon be able to relive the original Max Payne games. The remakes will be developed by Remedy, with funding provided by Rockstar.

Remedy Entertainment @remedygames



Read the full press release here: We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.Read the full press release here: bit.ly/37kLyyX We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.Read the full press release here: bit.ly/37kLyyX

The game is scheduled for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. This will give Remedy a lot more flexibility when it comes to the aesthetics of the remakes and what can be done in terms of gameplay. But apart from the game’s aesthetics, there are a lot of things Remedy should consider.

5 things fans want from Max Payne 1 and 2 remake

5) Expansion of past life

This will be fantastic for fans who had little knowledge of Michelle prior to her terrible death. She was gregarious, wise-cracking, and frank. They say that opposites attract, and her relationship with Max appears to be proof of that. Remedy should add more past content for Max. Fans of the game loved Max’s broken character but it would be great if they get a chance to fully explore Max's past life.

Max’s past life will add more crispiness to the storyline. The prequel comic for the third game tells the story of Max's life before the events of the previous game. Remedy can also add some stuff from the comic as well.

4) Comic-action style

The game is a neo-noir-styled narrative third-person shooter set in New York City. It's known for its quick, extremely deadly action sequences as well as the introduction of bullet time, a feature that allows the player to slow down the opportunity to pull off amazing shots and evade bullets. The game is also notable for its graphic-novel-inspired sequences and Max's long, theatrical monologs.

These are undoubtedly the games that require the greatest modification. The controls for the games are really pretty modern, with a normal dual analog configuration on consoles.

The game is also very straightforward, so adding some more comic-action-styled elements will make the remake better. This game does not include any form of cover system, however, it might be argued that the game's fast-paced action and furious engagements do not necessitate one.

3) Hand-to-hand combat

The second installment is extremely similar to the first game, yet it vastly improves on it in a few key areas. Max is given new weapons to employ, such as molotovs and grenades, which expands the game's fighting possibilities. However, it would be great if Remedy could add a hand-to-hand combat system to the remake. The hand-to-hand combat option will also give a more realistic touch to the remake.

2) Enhanced gameplay

The game will be developed utilizing Remedy's exclusive Northlight game engine, which was used to create 2019's superb paranormal thriller Control. The beautiful bullet-time fighting would have been enough to make these games remarkable on their own.

The original games are classics, but they are antiques of the pre-HD period of 3D games, with visuals that have aged terribly, making a remake a wonderful idea for players.

The visuals in the second game are far superior to those in the original game, as are the upgraded character models. The inclusion of an authentic physics system enhances the game's settings and gunplay.

Because of its aggressive, focussed action sequences, lack of recovering health, and increased difficulties, the games may stand out today. The Max Payne franchise might very well thrive on today's modern, sophisticated consoles and PCs if all the rough spots like slow load times, outmoded visuals, and harsh waypoints are polished off.

1) Improved style and action

Remedy developed the first two games, which helped establish the company. Remedy's unique approach was defined by the blend of intense action and superb storytelling found in the first two games, and the company has honed its talents over time, creating the remakes an appealing possibility.

The Max Payne titles would have been remarkable even without the spectacular bullet-time fight, however, the graphic novel-type narration paired with strange hallucinatory themes made them genuinely unique. The remake of Max Payne allows Remedy the opportunity to improve and honor the game's creative inspirations more than ever before.

It's just really wonderful to have these titles return. These classics are still visually stunning, with excellent gunplay and a storyline set from a noir visual book perspective.

Edited by R. Elahi