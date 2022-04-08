Rockstar Games’ Max Payne 1 and 2 are getting remakes, but will it be as bad as the GTA Trilogy?

Although Rockstar Games' history with remakes has been a bit questionable lately, thanks to the GTA Trilogy, Max Payne 1 and 2 seem to be in good hands.
For those who don't know, Remedy Entertainment is the company heading these remakes. It was the original company that made these two iconic titles.
Rockstar Games will be the publisher for these remakes and will finance the games to be a "typical Remedy AAA-game production."
Here is a quick snippet of why these remakes are expected to fare better than the recent GTA Trilogy fiasco:
- Grove Street Games didn't make the original games in the GTA Trilogy, but Remedy Entertainment did make Max Payne 1 and 2.
- It's announced early in development, and Remedy Entertainment seems willing to share details with gamers.
- Remedy Entertainment has a better track record than Grove Street Games.
Rockstar Games' Max Payne 1 and 2 will likely have much better remakes than the GTA Trilogy
Remedy Entertainment recently confirmed that they are working on Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes. The tweet has a full press release, which essentially revealed the following:
- The two games' history
- Sam Houser can't wait to see the two new versions
- These remakes will be available on PC, the PS5, and Xbox Series X|S
- These remakes will use the Northlight game engine (which Remedy Entertainment have used in other games)
- Rockstar Games is financing the project
- The games are in the "concept development stage"
It's still far too early for the company to share more details about the game, but this news still has plenty of gamers excited to hear more about the project.
The original Max Payne 1 and 2 didn't use the Northlight game engine. It will be fascinating to see the two games get upgraded both visually and through some minor gameplay methods.
Interestingly, it seems as though Rockstar didn't initially have plans to remake Max Payne 1 and 2. However, Remedy Entertainment eventually convinced them, although there is no specific figure regarding how large this investment is.
On a related note, Remedy Entertainment's stock jumped from €33 to €37.65 shortly after the announcement.
With nothing else known about the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes, it's worth looking back at why the GTA Trilogy didn't live up to fans' expectations.
Why the GTA Trilogy remakes ended up disappointing fans
Grove Street Games was formally known as Wardrums Studio, and they were responsible for the mediocre mobile port of GTA San Andreas.
By itself, the mobile port wasn't anything too bad (although still disappointing). However, the company had limited experience when it came to remastering three legendary titles under a seemingly strict time limit.
The GTA Trilogy launched in a buggy state and quickly became the most panned game in the series by a wide margin. Even if one ignores the game's initial glitches, the GTA Trilogy was still a simple remaster with only a few new additions while possessing questionable graphics.
No release date has been announced for the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes, so hopefully, Remedy Entertainment will take their time in making it as good as possible.
Q. Are you excited for these remakes?
Yes
No