Rockstar Games’ Max Payne 1 and 2 are getting remakes, but will it be as bad as the GTA Trilogy?

Although Rockstar Games' history with remakes has been a bit questionable lately, thanks to the GTA Trilogy, Max Payne 1 and 2 seem to be in good hands.

For those who don't know, Remedy Entertainment is the company heading these remakes. It was the original company that made these two iconic titles.

Rockstar Games will be the publisher for these remakes and will finance the games to be a "typical Remedy AAA-game production."

Here is a quick snippet of why these remakes are expected to fare better than the recent GTA Trilogy fiasco:

Grove Street Games didn't make the original games in the GTA Trilogy, but Remedy Entertainment did make Max Payne 1 and 2.

It's announced early in development, and Remedy Entertainment seems willing to share details with gamers.

Remedy Entertainment has a better track record than Grove Street Games.

Rockstar Games' Max Payne 1 and 2 will likely have much better remakes than the GTA Trilogy

Remedy Entertainment @remedygames



Read the full press release here: We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.Read the full press release here: bit.ly/37kLyyX We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.Read the full press release here: bit.ly/37kLyyX

Remedy Entertainment recently confirmed that they are working on Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes. The tweet has a full press release, which essentially revealed the following:

The two games' history

Sam Houser can't wait to see the two new versions

These remakes will be available on PC, the PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

These remakes will use the Northlight game engine (which Remedy Entertainment have used in other games)

Rockstar Games is financing the project

The games are in the "concept development stage"

It's still far too early for the company to share more details about the game, but this news still has plenty of gamers excited to hear more about the project.

The original Max Payne 1 and 2 didn't use the Northlight game engine. It will be fascinating to see the two games get upgraded both visually and through some minor gameplay methods.

Ben @videotech_ ICYMI: Remedy Games approached Rockstar Games to remake the original Max Payne and the second entry. Rockstar never originally had plans to remake them until Remedy approached them.



They accepted the plea and financed the project. ICYMI: Remedy Games approached Rockstar Games to remake the original Max Payne and the second entry. Rockstar never originally had plans to remake them until Remedy approached them. They accepted the plea and financed the project. https://t.co/ynVC4qazoD

Interestingly, it seems as though Rockstar didn't initially have plans to remake Max Payne 1 and 2. However, Remedy Entertainment eventually convinced them, although there is no specific figure regarding how large this investment is.

On a related note, Remedy Entertainment's stock jumped from €33 to €37.65 shortly after the announcement.

The remake announcement was good for investors too (Image via Google)

With nothing else known about the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes, it's worth looking back at why the GTA Trilogy didn't live up to fans' expectations.

Why the GTA Trilogy remakes ended up disappointing fans

Grove Street Games was formally known as Wardrums Studio, and they were responsible for the mediocre mobile port of GTA San Andreas.

By itself, the mobile port wasn't anything too bad (although still disappointing). However, the company had limited experience when it came to remastering three legendary titles under a seemingly strict time limit.

The GTA Trilogy launched in a buggy state and quickly became the most panned game in the series by a wide margin. Even if one ignores the game's initial glitches, the GTA Trilogy was still a simple remaster with only a few new additions while possessing questionable graphics.

No release date has been announced for the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes, so hopefully, Remedy Entertainment will take their time in making it as good as possible.

