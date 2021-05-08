Fake PUBG Mobile India (Battlegrounds Mobile India) APK files flood the internet after official announcement

The internet has been flooded with download links to fake APK files of Battlegrounds Mobile India, following the game’s official announcement by Krafton.

PUBG Mobile boasts an ardent fanbase in India. The last few months weren’t the best for the large fanbase as their favorite title was banned in the country on the grounds of national security.

In the last few days, there have been numerous developments regarding the game’s future in the country. The announcement by Krafton of Battlegrounds Mobile India was well received.

Fake Battlegrounds Mobile India APK files flood the internet

Soon after the announcement, multiple APK files circulated online with the name Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton has yet to announce the game's release, so it is fairly clear that these files are fake and are a threat to players in the community.

Fake files have flooded the internet

In addition, the South Korean company has also revealed that the title will be available for pre-registration before its release in the country. As a matter of fact, the details about this haven’t been announced.

These fake links that have cropped up on the internet are not legitimate. Users should never download or install these APKs as they pose a threat to players' privacy and potentially contain viruses.

With the recent announcement, the return of PUBG Mobile in India could soon be on the cards, albeit a special version. It is possible that after the game's comeback, the competitive scene will receive a significant boost with its own tournaments and leagues.

Recently, Ocean Sharma, a PUBG Mobile caster, provided this statement to Sportskeeda Esports:

"As I previously stated, there will be two major announcements in May, one of which has been made today. Also, if this was just a teaser, the trailer could arrive by the end of the month if everything goes according to plan. Because this was only a baby step, the game could be available by June."

