"Fake Swede": Fans trolled Forsen for not knowing what a "Swede" is while playing Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Popular Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" is being trolled by viewers after he failed to answer a question about "Swede" in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, the video game version of the hit game show. Despite hailing from Sweden, Sebastian had no idea that a swede is another term for Swedish Turnips, and after failing the question, had to restart the game.

Fans of Forsen have naturally started trolling the streamer for not knowing that "Swede" refers to both his own countrymen and a vegetable otherwise known as Rutabaga. One Redditor took the opportunity to call him out as a fake Swede, writing:

"Fake swede LULE"

Redditors cooked the streamer (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

"What the f*ck, what is a swede?!": Watch Forsen losing in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

As mentioned before, a swede is a colloquial term for Swedish turnip from Europe widely used in the UK to refer to the root vegetable Rutabaga. However, Forsen appeared to have absolutely no idea about the naming conventions and chose to go with Dane as the answer to the question, "Which word can be a Scandinavian or a vegetable."

While answering, the streamer said:

"I am going to go with Dane because I don't know."

He got quite the shock when the answer turned out to be wrong and inadvertently cussed before trying to act cool. The Twitch told his audience that he had done it on purpose, claiming:

"What the f*ck, what is a swede? Okay, I did it on purpose so that I can fix the audio levels."

However, it was clear that Forsen was completely ignorant of swede being a vegetable, as he promptly stated:

"What the f*ck is a swede? I have to google it. Ah ha. Looks like a turnip."

The clip has started garnering a lot of attention on social media platforms, such as the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with fans wasting no time calling him out for not knowing the answer to the question. One Redditor, u/tjamen, even started making fun of his Swedish citizenship getting revoked:

However, a fair few viewers rallied behind the streamer, claiming that they had never seen the word being used like that. Some claimed that because it's a term mostly used in the UK, foreigners might not know it.

Forsen is a very popular streamer on Twitch who started his career as a Starcraft professional back in the day. With over 1.7 million followers on the platform, he has become a pillar in the livestreaming space. He even has a pretty popular Twitch emoji called forsenE, which is a distorted version of his face.