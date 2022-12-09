Fall Guys Holiday Season trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2022 - Release date, new costumes, and more

Fall Guys is set to get plenty of holiday cheers based on the trailer shown at The Game Awards 2022. The popular battle royale game, a unique take on the genre, has regained popularity by going free-to-play. To keep the player base engaged, Mediatonic has plenty of plans for the upcoming holiday period.

All the upcoming content coming over the Christmas period has been showcased at the awards show. It includes plenty of content themed around the festive season and a brand new season pass. The pass will come with a special set of rewards for both free and paid players and includes some unique costumes.

Let's find out when all the new content comes to Fall Guys, as advertised at The Game Awards 2022. Moreover, players can also be aware of the dates, so they don't miss out on any of them.

The Fall Guys Holiday Season content trailer at The Game Awards 2022 showcased some amazing costumes

Mediatonic has provided plenty of free costumes to all the Fall Guys since the game was released for the first time. Those playing during the festive period can pick up a free Skii costume by simply playing the game. The costume looks perfect and goes very well with the setting of the holiday theme.

To pick up the costume, players will need to sign in between December 13 and 27. The reward can then be found in the inbox from where it has to be redeemed and used. That's not all, as the game will get a new mode as well, as revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Players can take advantage of these quests to earn different items and use them to customize the looks of their beans.

Between December 13 and January 5, players will get a new slide full of glee. The mode will likely appear in a new nutcracker costume, which will probably be earnable as an event reward.

Finally, a new season pass has also been shown at The Game Awards 2022, again offering plenty of resources. There's a Spongebob costume, among other available items, but it will most likely come with the premium version of the game. Nevertheless, free-to-play players can also look forward to the season of festivities.

Fall Guys has recouped plenty of lost interest since the game went live across all platforms. Features like crossplay and cross-progression have also been added to the accessibility, as players can switch from one platform to another without losing any of their progress. Players should make the most of it with so much content coming up shortly.

