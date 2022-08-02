Fall Guys x King of Fighters: Mai Shiranui and Terry Boggard all set to join the Blunderdome

Earlier today, Mediatonic made the announcement of two new characters joining the long list of special ones in Fall Guys. The two new skins will be based on two iconic characters from King of Fighters - Mai Shiranui and Terry Boggard.

Of course, characters in the game essentially mean costumes that every player can use, given that they have acquired them. While these costumes don't offer any in-game advantage, they sure help players stand out from others.

Fall Guys set to add two costumes from King of Fighters

When it comes to Fall Guys, there are plenty of crossover costumes that are available in the game. Since the title's release in 2020, Mediatonic has strived towards regular collaborations with different video games. With the latest collaboration with King of Fighters, players will get two additional iconic characters to play with.

Mai Shiranui and Terry Boggard are two characters who have made their place in video game folklore. Terry comes from the Fatal Fury: King of Fighters video game, where he was the main protagonist. Released in 1991, Terry has made appearances in subsequent games.

Meanwhile, Mai made her debut in 1992 and is one of the most popular characters in the King of Fighters universe. Like Terry, she has made several appearances in subsequent games.

Costumes inspired by both will be arriving in Fall Guys very soon and will surely delight all fans. Unfortunately, Mediatonic hasn't yet informed the exact process of obtaining either skin, so players will have to wait until more details are released.

If the two costumes have the same pattern as Viper Ning, players will have to spend Show-Bucks to obtain them from the store. Alternately, the costumes might be available for Crowns, which will be easier for players to obtain. Another vital piece of information that hasn't been announced are the dates.

Players are advised to follow all the official channels and the website to get all the latest information. It will be interesting to see how easy or difficult it will be to obtain King of Fighters-inspired costumes in the coming days.

Mediatonic has collaborated with various video games that have seen plenty of unique costumes. From Assassin's Creed to Among Us, the game has something for everyone. The title had a significant relaunch, and went free-to-play after Epic Games bought Mediatonic.

Fall Guys has also made its debut on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, and players can enjoy crossplay and cross-progression as a bonus. With that being said, the costumes are part of USPs as players want to customize their characters. They will be able to have more options quite soon as the two iconic characters are set to join the roster.

