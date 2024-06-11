Fall Guys x Marvel collaboration leaked online

With the launch of a new update, new leaks have treated players to the first look at a Fall Guys x Marvel collaboration, bringing the larger-than-life superheroes of the Marvel universe to the unique Battle Royale experience for players to embody. A Fall Guys x Marvel collaboration has been asked for by players since the game's inception, and after a long wait, the collaboration might finally come to fruition.

The leak featuring the collaboration has been making its rounds online and was recently shared by @ChimuFG, a prominent Fall Guys news source and personality on the social media platform. The crossover seemingly features characters seen in recent Marvel Cinematic Universe entries and will surely excite players, especially after the game's recent collaborative event with Final Fantasy 14.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Fall Guys x Marvel collaboration will bring members of The Avengers to the game

As mentioned, the collaboration skins seem to heavily focus on characters that have been seen in recent Marvel movies and TV shows. So far, it seems the crossover will feature five characters:

Captain America

Thor

The Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)

Hulk

Sam Wilson's Captain America

The leak also showcases a Gladiator Hulk style coming to the game. However, it is not yet known whether the outfit will be a style for the Hulk skin or a separate skin in and of itself.

The outfits showcased in the Fall Guys x Marvel collaboration leak seem incredibly faithful to their comic and movie counterparts, with the Captain America skin prominently featuring the fish scales seen on his armor in the films.

While the release date for the crossover isn't known yet, the collaboration will likely release sometime soon since the skins can already be found in the game files and the developers are currently gearing up for a Fall Guys x Fortnite collaboration. This would not only bring more attention to the crossover and the game as a whole but also allow players to embody Bean versions of their favorite Marvel characters.

