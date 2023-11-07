"This is just pathetic" Final Fantasy 14 fans unhappy after Fall Guys event plagued with cheaters

Final Fantasy 14 recently began a Fall Guys event, where the reward for winning 100 matches is the cute King/Queen Bean title. However, like all competitive games, it has become a playground for cheaters and hackers. FF14 has had mods for years, and while they are against the rules, they are typically broached as “don’t talk about it”. This is something entirely different; it’s allowing players to win matches in this limited-time mode without having to do anything at all, and it’s really upset the fanbase.

Perhaps if the achievement didn’t require 100 wins, players wouldn’t feel the need to run a script or hack that allows them to win Fall Guys events in Final Fantasy 14. Many players place the blame on Square Enix as much as they do the players themselves.

Reddit user /Clayylmao27 posted a disheartening video to the Final Fantasy 14 subreddit concerning the Fall Guys event. Though they stated it wasn’t their video, they found and shared it for others to see. There’s a script that players are using to guide them through every stage in this limited-time mode with zero effort.

You can clearly see in the above post that the player in question stops before events trigger and waits them out to start moving again. Instead of playing the game as it's meant to be and trying to find clever ways to succeed, they have opted to run a bot.

The game mode is a cute, fun way to experience Fall Guys within the world of Square Enix’s hit MMORPG. However, the moment the developers put a title in that required 100 wins within just two months, people began to work on scripts and other nefarious ways to find wins.

Unfortunately, these cheaters are probably never going to get caught unless they do something very public. Unless they tell people in in-game conversations or stream with the cheats active, they will most likely not be punished. Some think that even if there wasn’t a 100-win title, people would still cheat, which is cynical - but probably accurate.

Others took the “100-win title” as a sign that the mode will come back. However, Square Enix has already confirmed that is the case, but people continue to cheat anyway. Thankfully, it’s not stopping people from playing the mode, but it does make for paranoia when players see an unstoppable player win over and over again.

While this mode will be around for a few months, it’s disappointing to see people blatantly cheat, even when it’s going to return again in the near future. Final Fantasy 14 is a fun MMO, and the Fall Guys event is a cute, charming way to approach multiplayer content. Even if it can sometimes feel clunky and janky, I think that’s part of the mode’s charm. That is, provided you aren’t playing on terrible 200+ ping like some Redditors are.

Only time will tell if Square Enix will have a solution to this problem in Final Fantasy 14, but it sounds like the fanbase isn’t hopeful that anything can or will be done about cheaters in the Fall Guys mode, which was introduced in update 6.5.