Final Fantasy 14 x Fall Guys: Expected release date, new game modes, and more

Final Fantasy 14 x Fall Guys crossover is turning out to be a major collaboration for both of these titles. The former is one of the most popular MMORPGs ever, while the latter rose to popularity during the pandemic. Both titles have a massive fan following, and it's no surprise to see a collaboration between them. Collaborations are usually done to generate more hype surrounding the parties involved.

Although it hasn't been involved in many, Final Fantasy 14 has seen a few collaborations so far. Fall Guys, on the other hand, has been part of a few very popular collaborations in the past. With this new collaboration, they'll be looking to add yet another feather in their hat.

Final Fantasy 14 x Fall Guys collaboration start date

For Final Fantasy 14, the start date hasn't been announced yet. But considering that the 6.5 update goes live sometime in October, the collaboration with Fall Guys should go live either with the update or a few days after it has gone live.

In Fall Guys, however, this collaboration is expected to go live on August 22, 2023. The event will be active for six weeks and is expected to conclude on October 3, 2023.

What to expect in the Final Fantasy 14 x Fall Guys collaboration?

Fall Guys - Creative Construction @FallGuysGame



Introducing the Warriors of Light Fame Pass, made up of fantastical new rewards directly from Eorzea, dropping August 22 🧙



Will you be Alphinaud or Alisaie? Become a Warrior of LightIntroducing the Warriors of Light Fame Pass, made up of fantastical new rewards directly from Eorzea, dropping August 22 🧙Will you be Alphinaud or Alisaie? pic.twitter.com/flKtLKJBmZ

When the event kicks off in Fall Guys in August, players will be able to acquire a Warriors of Light Fame Pass. Over the six weeks, players will be able to earn XP to level up their pass and unlock Final Fantasy 14-themed cosmetics, including some really popular skins. As seen in the trailer, some of the confirmed skins are as follows:

Alisaie

Alphinaud

Chocobo

Goobue

Namazu

Players will also be able to unlock various emotes and mascots through the Warriors of Light Fame pass during the Final Fantasy 14 x Fall Guys collaboration.

When it comes to the MMORPG, it's unclear whether any Fall Guys costumes or cosmetics will make their way to the game. However, once the event goes live, players can participate in minigames. These minigames will be based on some of the game modes seen in Fall Guys itself.

Both these titles are inherently so different that it'll be interesting to see how these minigames pan out during the Final Fantasy 14 x Fall Guys collaboration. If the players really end up liking the game mode, the developers might make it a permanent addition.

Although it's unclear if any Fall Guys cosmetics will make it to the Final Fantasy 14 counter, it'll be slightly disappointing if none are added. With a considerable amount of time remaining before the collaboration goes live in the MMORPG, it'll be worth seeing the direction the developers decide to take with it.