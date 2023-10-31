Final Fantasy 14 Fall guys event: Start date, rewards, and more

Final Fantasy 14 is never short of interesting collaborations, and the one with Fall Guys is the latest in store for players. Launching as a part of the 6.51 update, players will have several months to take part in some truly challenging but incredibly cute content. Whether solo or in a party, Warriors of Light can relax in the Gold Saucer and see if they have what it takes to stand atop the bean pile.

Thankfully, it’s a very easy event to unlock, and you just have to have one or two things done first. From then until the end of the year, you can dive in whenever you want and take part in these wacky Fall Guys events in Final Fantasy 14.

How to take part in the Final Fantasy 14 x Fall Guys collaboration event

Behold: Blunderville Square (Image via Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy 14 x Fall Guys collaboration event begins today, October 31, 2023, and will run until December 31, 2023, at 6:59 am PST. That means there are quite a few months to log in and take part in this event series. First, you have to unlock it. But thankfully, that’s not hard.

Requirements to join

Level Requirement: 15 in any combat class

Access to the Manderville Gold Saucer (It Could Happen to You)

If you don’t have access to the Manderville Gold Saucer, head to Ul’dah (Steps of Nald: 9.6, 9.0) and talk to the Well-heeled Youth. They will give you access to the mini-game-filled zone in Final Fantasy 14. At that point, you need to head to the blue exclamation marked quest, “Just Crowning Around” (4.8, 6.1).

You will then head to the entrance of Blunderville Square and complete the quest at the counter. This begins the Final Fantasy 14 x Fall Guys event. The area has a unique UI, and you just need to head to the counter to take part in events.

Only the strongest - or most nimble - survive (Image via Square Enix)

There are a variety of fun mini-games based on Fall Guys that use Final Fantasy 14’s movement mechanics. They are going to be a real test of your dexterity and knowledge of movement in the MMO.

Each event has three challenging obstacle course events to take part in. All of them are fun, so don't hesitate to give them a try. Even if you get disqualified and leave after one of the stages, you will still get rewards.

In addition to farming MGP in the Fall Guys x Final Fantasy 14 event, you can also farm a new currency: Manderville Gold Saucer Fame (MGF). This is used to purchase the new items you’ll find in the shop within Blunderville Square.

There are quite a few neat rewards to scoop up (Image via Square Enix)

Rewards

Gentlebean Knit Cap, Parka, Bottoms, Shoes (410 each)

Matte Winner’s Crown, Glossy Winner’s Crown (410 each)

Rhiyes Identifcation Key (Rhino Mount) (410)

Ballroom Etiquette - Embracing Blunders (Rejoice Emote) (410)

Pink Bean and Pegwin Minions (350 each)

Blunderville Crown, Flag, Bumper, Padded Wall, Rainbow, Hammer (Furniture) (220 each)

Everybody Falls Orchestrion Roll (Fall Guys’ menu music) (220)

Blunderful, Blunderous, Blundervilled Framer’s Kits (200 each)

The new FF14 event will last until December 31, 2023, as announced during Fan Fest. For other announcements from that event, check this round-up of important, upcoming content.