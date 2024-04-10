Fallout Episode 1 will be free to watch on Twitch: List of streamers doing watch parties

Amazon's upcoming Fallout series will be released on April 10 at PrimeVideo, but gaming fans looking for a taste can tune in to Twitch on April 11 where the first episode will be streamed for free. The website may have rolled-back watch parties, but the feature is returning for the big premiere and selected content creators will be live-streaming it on their respective channels, allowing anyone with internet to watch it at no cost.

Fallout is perhaps one of the most well-known RPG franchises of all time and video game nerds will surely want to check out the web series when it comes out. As it happens, fans can tune in to any of these Twitch streamers's channels on April 11 to see the first episode for free. Here is the list of content creators who will be participating in the event:

Shroud

BrookeAB

TheOnlyRyann

DEERE

CohhCarnage

KingGothalion

ThatBronzeGirl

DansGaming

SweetTails

Elspeth

Techniq

Swiftor

GassyMexican

Tooniversal

bloodyfaster

How to watch Fallout Episode 1 for free on Twitch

Amazon's Fallout is expected to be the next big video-game adaptation to a web series this year, with long-time fans waiting to watch the post-apocalyptic world created by Tim Cairn at Interplay Entertainment studios back in the 90s brought to life. The first game came out in 1997, and since then, numerous sequels have captured the imagination of players with Bethesda's titles becoming synonymous with RPG games.

Fans looking to watch the first episode have a treat in store for them, as they have the opportunity to not only see it for free but also with the added caveat of watching it with some of the most popular Twitch streamers and their communities. People such as Shroud and CohhCarnage, who are veteran video game content creators, will livestream the first episode on their official channels on Twitch.

All you need to do is tune in to one of the Twitch channels in the aforementioned list on April 11 to see Fallout Episode 1 for free. The full season will drop on Amazon Prime Video on April 10, 2024.