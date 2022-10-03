Fan creates impression of hypothetical Red Dead Redemption 3 protagonist using AI

Since the series' debut, Red Dead has quickly risen to become one of Rockstar Games' most cherished franchises. The 2018 entry, Red Dead Redemption 2, is the latest and greatest from the American developer. It delivers unmatched attention to detail with regard to narrative, characters, and the open world.

While players await the next installment in the series, a fan on Reddit has created an AI-generated protagonist for RDR3:

Fans can't wait for Rockstar Games to announce the series' future successor. Interestingly, Redditor u/Captain-Kula managed to use the power of AI image generation to create their hypothetical Red Dead Redemption 3 protagonist. The results are pretty consistent, to say the least.

What could a hypothetical Red Dead Redemption 3 feature?

An epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.

Coming October 26, 2018 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems.

The Reddit post's paint-like image presents a slim-built, dark-skinned, and bearded outlaw with a hat. The series' graphic designs, such as promotional artwork and cover art, have always featured a dominance of the color red, which sneaks in as wisps around the individual. While this is not indicative of what could happen in the future, it is, at the very least, true to the source material.

If there's anything to be said about modern AI image generators, it's that they can create incredibly striking images. The way they work is that the AI is trained and fed millions of existing images from which it draws patterns to create pictures based on keywords.

Interestingly, given that the series takes place from the late 1800s to the early 1900s, a POC (person of color) protagonist could make for an interesting narrative, too - racism was rampant back in the day, after all, and this is something RDR2 also touches on.

The post by u/Captain-Kula was well-liked by other Reddit users and was upvoted 1790 times at the time of writing. The post also had more than 200 comments, clearly indicating the love it has received from other RDR fans.

Why is Red Dead Redemption 2 so acclaimed?

Rockstar Games brought their penchant for immersive worlds to the forefront with their last entry in the series. Acting as a prequel to the 2010 original (yes, despite the 2 in its name), it tells the tale of the Van Der Linde gang and how they broke apart leading up to the game. As protagonist Arthur Morgan, players will explore the 1899 Wild West.

The gameplay retains third-person open-world elements from the original RDR, which derives its design from the Grand Theft Auto series. The mission-based, set-piece structure makes for a cinematic experience.

Detailed sandboxes with lively NPCs, organic encounters, and intermingling systems all combine for a memorable experience that is still praised as one of the all-time greats.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, the next installment of the series is yet to be formally announced by Rockstar Games.

