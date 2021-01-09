Fans crash Nintendo eShop after rushing to download Monster Hunter Rise demo

Nintendo has released a Monster Hunter Rise demo for free to give fans a taste of the game ahead of release.

The demo is free until January 30th at 8 PM PST, and it will be gone on February 1st. This limited-time slot, as well as a limited amount of time to play/use the demo post-release, has caused Nintendo eShop to experience slowdowns and even crash entirely. This has left many fans and players waiting to even get to the download page of any game.

The crash has caused immediate outrage, with fans unhappy at having to wait to play the Monster Hunter Rise demo. If players wanted to do anything else on the eShop, they must wait until Nintendo figures out the situation.

Nintendo eShop undergoing emergency maintence following Monster Hunter Rise demo release https://t.co/Ad3wssNrv0 pic.twitter.com/CxIaNcQMjT — Nintendo Everything (@NinEverything) January 8, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise demo crash causes fan uproar

Even if Nintendo was ready for all of the fans who would download the Monster Hunter Rise demo, their servers were not. Some users reported that they needed to allow the download to run overnight. Others said that they couldn't even get inside the eStore regardless of the intended use.

The length that fans can play in the game is already minimal. As of writing this article, Nintendo has not announced whether it would extend the deadline due to the Monster Hunter Rise demo's current inaccessibility.

Nintendo: You'll get to play thr Monster Hunter Rise Demo tomorrow



*Tomorrow*



Nintendo: eShop under maintenance, plz wait pic.twitter.com/OomkuD3r8X — ☆~Creeps~☆ (@CreepsGreece) January 8, 2021

Gamers: Tomorrow, we're getting the Monster Hunter Rise demo.



*The next day*



Nintendo eShop: Under Maintenance.



Gamers: pic.twitter.com/qJqaxUSVcL — MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) January 8, 2021

Live footage of the #eshop emergency pic.twitter.com/jP4fVzkeIs — My Retro Life (@myretrolifeshow) January 8, 2021

Everyone: Oh I had early access to the Monster Hunter Rise demo



Me, waiting on the demo to become available on the eShop: pic.twitter.com/8NTZHKarQh — Martin van der Wolf (@Martin_Wolf) January 7, 2021

the monster hunter rise demo really took down the eshop LOL — kyoo (@chrissluu_) January 8, 2021

People waking up to get the monster hunter rise demo only to see the eshop is down pic.twitter.com/iRBxduQ908 — Nique-a-Zoid (@BigBossDJB) January 8, 2021

repeatedly refreshing the eshop for the monster hunter rise demo so i could escape from this cursed world — expcake (@expcake) January 7, 2021

I tried downloading the Monster Hunter Rise Demo but the eShop had other ideas, night ruined

Hope you're doing alright :) 💙 — 💙Nerd Toad💙 (@Nerd_Toad) January 8, 2021

me: i want to be productive tomorrow i should go to bed

me at 00:15, starring at the nintendo eshop: where is my monster hunter rise demo — m1ch1 (@meinscheins) January 7, 2021

I wanna play the Monster Hunter Rise demo but the eshop is down. Am upset. pic.twitter.com/IfqTxAszfa — Shark gf is a snuggleslut 🦈❤️ (@das_kongpital) January 8, 2021

Many took to directly responding to Nintendo on Twitter, giving memes and disappointed comments. More than a few comments stated that Nintendo would solely fix the eStore and not acknowledge the time fans spent waiting. Whether or not that is true remains to be seen.

The eStore is currently back up, and Nintendo has not acknowledged the fact that it was gone other than fixing the issue. This has left anyone who has still not download the Monster Hunter Rise demo waiting for an update on the situation.