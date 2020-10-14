Twitter reacts as the Monster Hunter movie trailer drops online

The highly anticipated trailer for the Monster Hunter movie has finally arrived.

Starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, the film is based on the popular video game series of the same name by CapCom.

Monster Hunter has a huge fan base across the globe and is one of the most iconic RPGs, replete with exciting quests and formidable monsters.

The film is helmed by Paul W.S Anderson, who is known for making movies based on popular video-games such as Resident Evil and Mortal Kombat. His wife, Milla Jovovich is the protagonist of the film and plays the role of Natalie Artemis, who is a member of the UN military team.

So far, we've been offered numerous stills from the film, in addition to a teaser which hinted at the famed monsters of the game, who are set to pose a serious challenge to Natalie Artemis and her squad.

Exclusive: Here are the Monster Hunter movie's Diablos and Rathalos compared to their video game incarnations.https://t.co/zSxjrA2KWz pic.twitter.com/4vGcLaDr8h — IGN (@IGN) October 10, 2020

With the official trailer revealed, the hype surrounding the film has reached a whole new level as fans look forward to the 30th of December, when the film is scheduled to officially release.

The Monster Hunter movie trailer

The trailer of the film seems to have all the necessary ingredients which go into the making of an action blockbuster. A military team led by Milla Jovovich can be seen stranded in a desolate desert landscape and appears to be stalked by something sinister lurking in the surroundings.

We also get a glimpse at Tony Jaa's character, The Hunter, who will be instrumental in helping Artemis and her team survive the unknown terrors which await them.

Tony Jaa as The Hunter (Image Credits: IGN/ YouTube)

The cast also features the likes of Diego Boneta, Meagan Good and Clifford 'T.I' Harris Jr, spouting classic lines such as 'Are we the Guardians of the Galaxy now?' and 'This is way above my pay grade'.

In addition to Rathalos and Diablos, we also get to witness Milla Jovovich go face to face with Monster Hunter creatures such as Apceros and Nerscylla in all their raging glory.

A still from the Monster Hunter trailer (Image Credits: IGN/ YouTube)

Apart from Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, Monster Hunter also stars the original Hellboy, aka Ron Perlman, as the Admiral, a character who made his debut in the game, Monster Hunter: World.

Soon after the Monster Hunter trailer was launched, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions from fans. The audience perception in general was mostly mixed as fans are not too sure if the movie will remain faithful to the legendary video-games:

Words cannot express how excited I am for MONSTER HUNTER, but these screencaps from the trailer sure can. pic.twitter.com/l5zoWSNsKY — Matt Serafini (@MattFini) October 14, 2020

It might be bad...but damn it imma still watch it pic.twitter.com/N7ZTNJj03L — 🌟TheNøvaPlays🌟👑 (@TheNovaPlayss) October 14, 2020

If the director doesn't respect the franchise I won't respect this disaster of a movie — RokspideR (@AranyaRokosa) October 14, 2020

Stop giving your movie licenses to Paul WS Anderson. Monster Hunter deserves a director who has the rocks to handle your IP properly. — 🇮🇱 Aunt Gladys 🇮🇱 (@gunsalmighty1) October 14, 2020

Holy fuck. This… this looks amazing. — Kyle Beguhl (@Kyle95670027) October 14, 2020

pic.twitter.com/9tUC4lIRmC — Dr. Ñeque ゴ ゴ ゴ ゴ (@dr_neque) October 14, 2020

Looks nothing like Monster Hunter 🤣 — Zay 🎃 (@Zaykoza) October 14, 2020

Looks like a 30% rotten tomatoes movie — Will Coles (@WillColesy) October 14, 2020

Did you see the trailer? They clearly show actual Monster Hunter weapons?= they confirmed IN the initial press release ages ago that the guns don't do anything and are abandoned early in the film in favour of the weapons from the game. it's all there in that trailer. — Reece Wilson V2.020 (@reecemysocksoff) October 14, 2020

I doubt it but if they did a premier for the Monster Hunter movie in Japan they have to invite me lol. I’d be 100% down. Monster Hunter movie trailer was great, hate all you want that was legit exciting. — Gaijinhunter (@aevanko) October 14, 2020

Monster Hunter movie trailer was worse than I could have imagined. — C ᴜ ᴛ ᴛ ɪ ɴ ɢ E ᴅ ɢ ᴇ s (@cuttingedgesmh) October 14, 2020

you told me this movie was called anything but monster hunter and I would believe it https://t.co/g2N469Tbcq — Lulu🌈🍔🎏 (@luulubuu) October 14, 2020

Please don’t do this. Not to this franchise. As a seasoned fan of the Monster Hunter franchise, I am politely asking you to not do this. Fuck it, I will gladly ask a third time. Cease and desist. Please just...don’t. Stop before this movie bombs horribly. Just stop. — Ian Nedved (@DutchGRG) October 14, 2020

Do I know the Monster Hunter movie is going to be bad? Yes. Do I give even one tiny little shit? No. No I do not. — Tuaolo (@TuaoloTheJag) October 14, 2020

I may not be a huge Monster Hunter fan, but this? This does out a smile on my face pic.twitter.com/Givhpt4J2e — AJ丨Umbra (@UmbraTrainer) October 14, 2020

Paul W.S. Anderson made a career out of directing video game movies for his beautiful, cool wife Milla Jovovich. He's living the dream — 👻 The Ghost and Mr. Chau 😱 (@Srirachachau) October 14, 2020

As evident from the reactions above, there exists a strong duality of perception with regards to the official Monster Hunter trailer.

Irrespective of the detractors, there is no doubt that fans will certainly flock to catch a glimpse of their favourite monsters on the silver screen.

With that said, it seems like the war between fanboys and haters has only just begun.