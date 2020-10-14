Twitter reacts as the Monster Hunter movie trailer drops online

The highly anticipated trailer for the Monster Hunter movie has finally arrived.
Starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, the film is based on the popular video game series of the same name by CapCom.
Monster Hunter has a huge fan base across the globe and is one of the most iconic RPGs, replete with exciting quests and formidable monsters.
The film is helmed by Paul W.S Anderson, who is known for making movies based on popular video-games such as Resident Evil and Mortal Kombat. His wife, Milla Jovovich is the protagonist of the film and plays the role of Natalie Artemis, who is a member of the UN military team.
So far, we've been offered numerous stills from the film, in addition to a teaser which hinted at the famed monsters of the game, who are set to pose a serious challenge to Natalie Artemis and her squad.
With the official trailer revealed, the hype surrounding the film has reached a whole new level as fans look forward to the 30th of December, when the film is scheduled to officially release.
The Monster Hunter movie trailer
The trailer of the film seems to have all the necessary ingredients which go into the making of an action blockbuster. A military team led by Milla Jovovich can be seen stranded in a desolate desert landscape and appears to be stalked by something sinister lurking in the surroundings.
We also get a glimpse at Tony Jaa's character, The Hunter, who will be instrumental in helping Artemis and her team survive the unknown terrors which await them.
The cast also features the likes of Diego Boneta, Meagan Good and Clifford 'T.I' Harris Jr, spouting classic lines such as 'Are we the Guardians of the Galaxy now?' and 'This is way above my pay grade'.
In addition to Rathalos and Diablos, we also get to witness Milla Jovovich go face to face with Monster Hunter creatures such as Apceros and Nerscylla in all their raging glory.
Apart from Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, Monster Hunter also stars the original Hellboy, aka Ron Perlman, as the Admiral, a character who made his debut in the game, Monster Hunter: World.
Soon after the Monster Hunter trailer was launched, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions from fans. The audience perception in general was mostly mixed as fans are not too sure if the movie will remain faithful to the legendary video-games:
As evident from the reactions above, there exists a strong duality of perception with regards to the official Monster Hunter trailer.
Irrespective of the detractors, there is no doubt that fans will certainly flock to catch a glimpse of their favourite monsters on the silver screen.
With that said, it seems like the war between fanboys and haters has only just begun.
Published 14 Oct 2020, 19:54 IST