Fans curious to know MrBeast's subscriber prediction in "Hi Me in 10 Years" video scheduled to go live in 2025

YouTube superstar Jimmy “MrBeast” has revealed that his "Hi Me In 10 Years" video is scheduled to go live exactly two years later on October 5. This announcement has caused a stir among his fans as the content creator, who made the three-minute-long video in 2015, had predicted how many subscribers he would have in 10 years.

Considering that he had around eight thousand subscribers at the time and currently has over 190 million on his main channel, fans are naturally interested to see if his prediction is correct.

MrBeast took to X, formerly Twitter, to tell his fans about the video and shared a screenshot of the thumbnail, with the caption reading:

"When I had a few thousand subscribers I made a video predicting how many subscribers I’d have in 10 years and schedule it to manually go public in 10 years… that video goes live in two years from today"

"Lit concept": Fans react as MrBeast talks about his Dear Future Self video predicting subscriber count ten years in advance

"Dear future self" videos are not unheard of on Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms. Many online personalities, such as 100 Thieves member Leslie "Fuslie," tend to do to post them on their birthdays.

However, MrBeast's video is for himself a decade into the future, and many of his fans are excited to see what he would say.

One user on X stated that they could not wait to see it, calling the idea "lit":

"This is actually a lit f*cking concept, idea & I can't wait to see this."

Fans love the video idea (Image via X)

Others also shared their enthusiasm, with the official Guinness World Records account also reacting. Here are some of the general reactions:

MrBeast is known for his viral videos. He recently broke a YouTube record for the most-viewed non-music video in the first 24 hours three weeks in a row.