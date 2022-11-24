"That's so sweet": Fuslie gets surprised by Valkyrae, Miyoung, TinaKitten, and others during stream on 30th birthday

100 Thieves content creator Leslie "Fuslie" was given a surprise by her fellow streamer friends Valkyrae, Wendy, TinaKitten, and others while she was livestreaming the countdown to her 30th birthday.

The popular YouTuber was presenting her birthday stream, lamenting that she would soon no longer be in her twenties, when the content creator's friends entered the room with balloons and a cake with 13 candles. After counting them, Leslie was overjoyed and rationalized that they had purposefully used 13 candles to indicate that she was still a teenager at heart. She said:

"Oh, because I have like the heart and spirit of a thirteen-year-old! That's so sweet."

Blaustoise had a response to this and said:

"I was gonna say like the head of a thirteen-year-old."

Watch how Fuslie reacted to turning 30 with friends surprising her with cake

When the YouTube streamer was counting down to her birthday as the clock reached the one-minute mark, the fact that she was turning 30 dawned on Fuslie. Asking chat to stop time helplessly, she said:

"Oh man, I'm old. It's happening. I'm old, I'm so old, it's happening.... Oh my god, I'm gonna have 20 seconds left in my twenties! Stop, freeze! Freeze the time. Oh my god, 20 seconds left."

Trying to make fun of the fact that she was no longer going to be in her twenties in a matter of seconds, she continued joking about her age:

"Hey, did you guys know I'm in my twenties? Did you know? I, me. I'm in my twenties, still; love being in my twenties. I'm so young."

As the timer reached zero, Fuslie joked about breaking her shoulders as she finally turned 30:

"Dear, lord. It's happened. Four, three, two... ugh, my shoulder. It's cracked, oh god."

However, her sorrow of turning 30 was immediately vanquished after the entrance of several of her friends.

"Oh, you guys. No way you're.... Oh, the balloons are coming. Aww!"

As they all took their place at the back of the stream, Fuslie was handed the cake to blow out the candles. Realizing that the numbered candles said 785,857 instead of 30, she exclaimed:

"Why does it say 785,857 on that? I'm turning 30! Oh wait, I get it. It makes me feel young. No, because this is such an old number that I'm like, 'Oh, I'm only 30.'"

Timestamp 5:01:29

The YouTuber proceeded to thank everyone for arranging the cake and the balloons and profusely apologized for her messy room. Blaming the mess on the new Pokemon game, she said:

"My room is a mess, don't look! Oh my god, I'm just so insecure about my room. Pokemon, it's a degenerate..."

She then asked her peers to wait for her outside so she could finish the stream by watching a specific video that she had recorded last year as a message for her future self. The record was titled: "message from 2021 fuslie." She also mentioned having to make a similar video, saying:

"Okay, so I have to watch this video from last year. And I have to record a new one, and then I can come outside. But that video takes like 15 minutes. I'll do it fast, it will be so fast!"

Before watching the video, she told her audience that she was genuinely surprised by so many people coming to her house for her birthday because she thought that they wouldn't do it:

"I didn't think that everyone would... I thought that meta died. I thought we stopped going to each other's houses. That's too much work. We gotta go to bed."

Fan reactions to Fuslie turning 30

Fuslie was trending on Twitter as fans and other content creators wished her on her birthday. Here are some fan reactions from her official subreddit and Twitter:

Fuslie has a tradition of recording a video on her birthday for her future self. It's a message to not only herself but also to her friends and fans about her year with them, mixed in with some life advice and realizations she's had over time. You can watch her reacting to the 2021 video embedded above.

