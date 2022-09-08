How old is Fuslie? Tracing the YouTube Gaming streamer's age and other personal details

Leslie "Fuslie" is a popular Chinese-American streamer and gaming content creator who joined Twitch way back in 2015. Although categorized as a variety streamer now, she began her career primarily with League of Legends content and signed with the esports organization 100 Thieves last year.

On September 6, she became the latest major Twitch streamer to join YouTube Gaming with an exclusive deal.

During the transition, the 29-year-old had 1.2 million followers on Twitch and had a hefty average viewership count of 10K in the last thirty days. Now that she has added her name to the growing list of streamers hopping onto the YouTube Gaming bandwagon, let's delve a bit deeper to see exactly how she became a major content creator.

Fuslie personal and streaming career explored

Short bio

She was born on November 23, 1992, in San Francisco, making her 29 years of age as of now. Fuslie went to the University of California, Irving, and was planning to join veterinary school after graduating in biological science. She was then introduced to Riot Games' MOBA title, League of Legends, by her roommates.

After seeing mild success on Twitch, she dropped out of the University of California, Los Angeles, where she was studying to be a teacher to pursue streaming as a full-time job.

Fuslie was previously engaged to Offline TV member Edison Park, but later broke off the engagement in October 2021.

Streaming career

After joining 100 Thieves, Fuslie revealed more about her personal life in a video, saying that she was initially afraid to tell her parents about her streaming career. She even described how she had to lie to her father to build a gaming PC, while making him believe that it was for photo and video editing.

"Because my parents raised me to be their... they were pretty strict on me. Um, I started streaming, I couldn't tell them that I was streaming for... until I was actually somewhat successful. So, I had no money, I was calling my father for PC parts. Telling him I needed to use Adobe Photoshop and stuff like that."

Eventually, the League of Legends streamer began branching out to other games, with Counter Strike: Global Offensive being her gateway to first-person shooter titles. She then went on to play battle royale games such as H1Z1 and PUBG. When they were released, she also played Overwatch and Valorant.

Her breakthrough game, however, was Among Us. In the middle of 2020, the multiplayer social deduction game took the streaming world by storm amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Massive streaming collaborations between popular streamers such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, and Disguised Toast led to the birth of a whole new genre of streaming.

Her follower count jumps in late 2020, during the Among Us meta (Image via TwitchTracker)

Thanks to these highly watched streams, many new faces have grown in popularity. Streamers such as Fuslie, Corpse Husband, and Sykkuno have a lot to be thankful for in terms of the Among Us boost. In a 100 Thieves video about her life, Fuslie even called it a career-defining game:

"Among Us! Yeah, I like, totally forgot the one game that I owe my career to. What I loved about Among Us was that it changed the game. It changed the meta for streaming, at least from my perspective. All the way till Among Us came out, I was a solo streamer."

Through streaming, she formed some very special bonds with other content creators, such as her long-time roommate Peter Park, who also recently joined 100 Thieves. Fuslie is a member of the famous 'Roomies', a group of content creators who live together and collaborate frequently. Besides her, the group includes Thomas "Sykkuno," Rachell "Valkyrae," Miyoung "Kkatamina" and Yvonne "Yvonnie."

With her chaotic energy and bubbly demeanor, she has attracted many loyal followers over the seven years since she started streaming. Fuslie's fans and supporters can now catch her streaming on YouTube Gaming from September 7, 2022 onwards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S