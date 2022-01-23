“Sexism was built in”: Pokimane, Fuslie and more discuss men's bathroom etiquette

In a recent podcast, Pokimane, Fuslie, Natsumiii, and more made a startling discovery when it comes to guys going to the bathroom. In the podcast, Pokimane recalled the time she discovered guys do not need to wipe when they relieve themselves.

This led to confusing chatter from several of the girls and had Michael Reeves confirm this to the rest of the discord. It led to a pretty hilarious moment between the streamers as they talked about the bathroom habits of guys.

Started by Pokimane, the premise led to a laughter-filled conversation with the rest of the stream.

“I remember when I found out that guys don’t have to wipe when they p**, and I was like, ugh, sexism was built in, bro.”

An awkward conversation with Pokimane and friends

The conversation became overlapped and confusing to listen to, but Michael Reeves confirmed this fact to the rest of the stream. Reeves said it was "more of a shaking thing." Seeping into the conversation, he quipped:

“I can answer all of these questions. Yep.”

The conversation went on for a few moments. Subsequently, Michael was then asked if he doesn’t even take a square of toilet paper to “dab the tip,” to which he replied affirmatively.

“You just shake it? You don’t even take a little square of toilet paper and dab the tip?”

Suffice to say, the question evoked a lot of laughs. Not missing a beat, Reeves responded:

"Sometimes I do. Sometimes I do. I don't know why."

Redditors chime in on Fuslie and Pokimane's discussion

The conversation led to many responses on Reddit. A discourse arose on whether or not guys do, or should use toilet paper after relieving themselves. A great deal of the comments were not appropriate, but some were certainly amusing.

Some Redditors admit that they do indeed dab after finishing up.

One commenter did admit their surprise at seeing the few comments that confessed to dabbing at the end.

Others instead referenced the Hot Ones YouTube show, which uses the phrase in relation to putting hot sauce on food.

Some commenters say you just have to accept a drop or two as life, that it is just going to happen.

Conversely, others just make the sound suggestion of using a stall, and wonder why someone would use a urinal.

A Redditor did mention Fuslie, calling her a gem for her reaction to this interesting conversational piece.

It was still a pretty wholesome stream of topics and reactions from Pokimane and her friends. It was met with laughter and a very frank discussion regarding bathroom etiquette on Reddit.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul