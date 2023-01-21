Fans go wild as xQc talks to Tony Hawk's son on Twitch livestream, gets invited to skate with him

Felix "xQc" recently did an IRL skating stream that went viral with fans and stunned them again by talking to skating legend Tony Hawk's son Keegan Hawk, who turned out to be a subscriber.

The conversation immediately turned to skating, with Keegan Hawk inviting xQc to do a skate stream with him in San Diego at his private indoor skatepark. To which the streamer enthusiastically replied:

"Wicked!"

Furthermore, it appears that the indoor skate park may have actually been used by Tony Hawk for some of his more complicated stunts.

"Come down to San Diego": Tony Hawk's son Keegan invites xQc to skate with him at his private skatepark on livestream

The former Overwatch pro has shown off his skateboarding skills a couple of times in the past. But his IRL stream four days ago, where he bought a brand new board and proceeded to skate for hours, was quite popular with fans.

For anybody remotely familiar with American skating culture, Tony Hawk is a legend and an inspiration. Almost an hour into his stream, Felix was watching Forsen try to beat this Minecraft speedrun time and wanted to "interview" someone when someone in chat claimed they were Tony's sons.

After some verification and technical difficulties, it turned out that the chatter was Keegan Hawk, who promptly invited xQc to his father's skatepark in San Diego:

"Trying to get your attention for a sec, you should, uh, do a skate stream."

The streamer was taken aback by the proposition, but Tony Hawk's son was quite excited at the prospect, stating:

"Yeah man, will be f*cking sick!"

Timestamp 1:02:21

After having some issues with the mic, Keegan again reiterated his invitation:

"Come down to San Diego and skate. I'm in school right now, so I'm like, not there. But we can figure out the time."

This time xQc asked him if he had any special spots to skate in:

"Do you have like a cool little spot over there? Like a park, is that good?"

To his delight, the answer was in the affirmative:

"Yeah, got the, you've ever seen the one that's like, indoors? It's got a big, huge vert ramp and stuff?"

xQc appeared to know the location from the Tony Hawk videos he'd watched and replied with a specific modification that had been made years ago to confirm the skate park. He asked:

"Some spinner sh*t they installed for some reason?"

To which Keegan Hawk enthusiastically replied:

"Yeah, yeah, yeah! I know what you're talking about, when they did the sideways loop."

The loop in question is probably from this video from 2015 when Tony Hawk successfully attempted his first 'Downward Spiral Loop' for the RIDE channel. The clip went viral back in the day, with the BTS video accruing over 50 million views over the years.

Reddit reacts to Tony Hawk's son inviting xQc to skate

Here are some reactions from r/LivestreamFail where the clip went viral:

Before ending the short call, the streamer decided to put Keegan on the spot and asked him to do a kickflip inside his house. After a short search under the couch, he found a skateboard and made a nice attempt at doing the flip indoors, to the delight of the fans.

