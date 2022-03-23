Should GTA Online have a skateboard?

A skateboard would be a very interesting feature in GTA Online, but it comes with a few caveats.

Back in the PlayStation 2 era, GTA San Andreas was meant to include a skateboard. It would've been a hybrid between a weapon and a vehicle. However, it was eventually cut before the game came out.

GTA Online has a few skateboards laying around in player apartments. Of course, none of them can be used, but it hasn't stopped players from trying. Mods like SkateV are relatively popular, so there is a slight demand for skateboards. The question is whether or not it could work.

Would a skateboard work for GTA Online?

Some players may ask themselves what could've happened if skateboards found their way into GTA San Andreas. Perhaps it would still be a relevant feature for modern games. This article will weigh the pros and cons of this particular feature, and whether or not it can work.

It could be a fun novelty act

As seen in the above video, there is a reason why some players like to install skateboard mods. It's a fun way to perform various tricks, similar to a bicycle. The main difference is that a skateboard can presumably be picked up as a weapon, given its intended purpose back in GTA San Andreas.

The city of Los Santos does have a few skate parks to practice. GTA Online players can also have fun by jumping off cars in traffic lanes. Skateboards give players a lot of creative freedom to move around.

If Rockstar were to introduce this feature, skateboards would presumably be sold at a very cheap price. It's only meant to be a fun method of transportation, rather than be competitively viable. Players could definitely spend a few minutes trying out new tricks, such as kickflips and ollies.

Unfortunately, it wouldn't be practical in a lobby

The main problem with using a skateboard would be a lack of protection. Most public lobbies in GTA Online are very chaotic in nature. Griefers never waste an opportunity to get in a few pot shots at other players.

Riding a skateboard would make someone a very easy target. This isn't limited to just getting hit with a rocket launcher or machine guns. Skateboarders can also get run over quite easily.

A possible fix is that GTA Online players can use select weapons as they ride a skateboard. The game isn't particularly realistic, so this could theoretically work. it would also give players some extra mobility.

A skateboard would still be fun in a private session

Nonetheless, skateboarders can still find their use in solo or private sessions. It would definitely be a fun novelty act for GTA Online players. Of course, it could also be used in sessions that only allow specific invites.

Video games are meant to entertain players, first and foremost. Skateboards would provide a very interesting niche for the series. Los Santos and even Blaine County have several locations where players can practice their skills.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

